Bellator Champions Series: San Diego live and official results (8 p.m. ET)

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexander Shabliy - Bellator Champions Series: San Diego at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Cooper Neill / Bellator)

Bellator Champions Series: San Diego takes place Saturday, and here are official results from the event, which goes down at Pechanga Arena in California (Max, 8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) puts his belt on the line against Alexander Shabliy (24-3) in the main event title fight. In the co-feature, Levan Chokheli (13-2) clashes with Lorenz Larkin (26-8) at welterweight

Check out full Bellator Champions Series: San Diego results, fight information, highlights and more below.

Aysia Cortez vs. Ashley Thiner

Result:Records: Cortez (0-0), Thiner (0-0)Division: StrawweightBroadcast: MaxReferee:

Josh Hokit vs. Sean Rose

Result:Records: Hokit (1-0), Rose (2-2)Division: HeavyweightBroadcast: MaxReferee:

John MaCalolooy vs. Bryce Meredith

Result:Records: MaCalolooy (4-1), Meredith (6-0)Division: BantamweightBroadcast: MaxReferee:

Masayuki Kikuiri vs. Herman Terrado

Result:Records: Kikuiri (9-2-1), Terrado (15-6-1)Division: WelterweightBroadcast: MaxReferee:

Sumiko Inaba vs. Mackenzie Stiller

Result:Records: Inaba (7-1), Stiller (3-0)Division: Women's flyweightBroadcast: MaxReferee:

Imamshafi Aliev vs. Jordan Newman

Result:Records: Aliev (9-0), Newman (6-0)Division: MiddleweightBroadcast: MaxReferee:

Jora Ayvazyan vs. Yancy Medeiros

Result:Records: Ayvazyan (14-1), Medeiros (17-8)Division: LightweightBroadcast: MaxReferee:

Aaron Jeffery vs. Douglas Lima

Result:Records: Jeffery (14-5), Lima (33-11)Division: MiddleweightBroadcast: MaxReferee:

Levan Chokheli vs. Lorenz Larkin

Result:Records: Chokheli (13-2), Larkin (26-8)Division: WelterweightBroadcast: MaxReferee:

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexander Shabliy

Result:Records: Nurmagomedov (17-0), Shabliy (24-3)Division: LightweightBroadcast: MaxReferee:

