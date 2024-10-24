Bellator champ Patchy Mix staying active at ADXC 6 'does not mean Leandro Higo is off the hook'

.

ABU DHABI – Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix still hopes to see Leandro Higo soon.

Mix (20-1) was scheduled to defend his title against Higo (23-6) in the Bellator Championship Series: Paris main event on Nov. 16, but the event was canceled. In the meantime, Mix has opted to remain active by competing at ADXC 6 on Friday, where he'll face former ONE Championship title holder Kairat Akhmetov in a no-gi grappling match.

"I want to stay active, and just because I'm staying active does not mean Leandro Higo is off the hook," Mix told MMA Junkie on Thursday. "When they rebook this, he will be done in two rounds, and I'm hoping he's watching me this weekend. ... I feel like this fight will be rebooked early next year, and we'll see how it goes, but I'm ready for it."

Mix hasn't gotten official word yet on what's next but is open to defending his belt against anyone – including Raufeon Stots, who called for a rematch after submitting Marcos Breno this past Saturday at PFL: Battle of the Giants.

"I want them all, every one of them," Mix said. "I've taken out everyone in the top five of my division, I've fought Magomedov twice, and it doesn't matter. I've seen Raufeon Stots win. There's a ton of guys out there, and it doesn't matter who, it just matters when. You can send anybody, but you can't send anyone you want back."

PFL founder Donn Davis alluded to MMA Fighting that the Bellator brand might no longer exist in 2025. When asked his reaction, Mix said he just hopes to keep drawing top-level competition.

"As long as I keep getting these big fights, like there's humongous names over there at PFL that I personally like," Mix said. "Brendan Loughnane's been killing it, he's in the finale this year, he's a world champion in the past. There are so many exciting fights, so I haven't heard that.

"But no matter what it is, I'm just excited for the future. Like I said, I'm in my prime of my career, and I just want to prove to the world what I know, and that's I'm the best 135-pound bantamweight walking in the world today, right now."

Related

Video: Grading Patchy Mix's title defense at Bellator Champions Series: Paris

Patchy Mix def. Magomed Magomedov at Bellator Champions Series: Paris: Best photos

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Bellator champ Patchy Mix staying active at ADXC 6 'does not mean Leandro Higo is off the hook'