Bellator 300 referees, judges assigned for three title fights

Referees and judges for the three Bellator 300 title fights have been assigned.

California State Athletic Commission executive officer Andy Foster informed MMA Junkie of the assignments for the event, which takes place Saturday at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The three title-fight main card airs on Showtime after prelims streamed on MMA Junkie.

Lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) takes on Brent Primus (12-3 MMA, 10-3 BMMA) in the designated headliner. The fight, which also serves as a grand prix semifinal, will be officiated by referee Jason Herzog, with Derek Cleary, Ron McCarthy and Chris Leben serving as judges.

In the night’s co-headliner, women’s featherweight champ Cris Cyborg (26-2 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) defends her belt against Cat Zingano (14-4 MMA, 4-0 BMMA). Referee Frank Trigg will be the third person in the cage while judges Chris Crail, Eliot Kelly and Cleary score the fight from cageside.

The third featured title fight pits friends and former teammates against each other as flyweight champ Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) puts her title on the line against ex-champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2 MMA, 12-2 BMMA). Blake Grice will serve as referee while judges Bryan Miner, Felicia Oh and McCarthy score the bout.

Bellator 300 is the first event in the promotion’s history to feature three title fights. The event originally had four, but a rematch between heavyweight champ Ryan Bader and Linton Vassell was scrapped after Vassell withdrew earlier this week because of an undisclosed illness.

