Bellator 300 live and official results (6:30 p.m. ET)
SAN DIEGO – Bellator 300 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).
The event takes place at Pechanga Arena in Chicago. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
Women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) takes on longtime teammate, friend and former titleholder Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2 MMA, 12-2 BMMA), though Macfarlane can’t win the title because she missed weight. Women’s featherweight champ Cris Cyborg (26-2 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) meets Cat Zingano (14-4 MMA, 4-0 BMMA). And lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) puts his belt on the line against ex-champ Brent Primus (12-3 MMA, 10-3 BMMA).
Check out full Bellator 300 results, fight information, highlights and more below.
Josh Hokit vs. Spencer Smith
Result:
Records: Josh Hokit (0-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Spencer Smith (0-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee:
Jena Bishop vs. Ilara Joanne
Result:
Records: Jena Bishop (5-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Ilara Joanne (11-7 MMA, 3-3 BMMA)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee:
Romero Cotton vs. Grant Neal
Result:
Records: Romero Cotton (6-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA), Grant Neal (8-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee:
Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado
Result:
Records: Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-2 MMA, 1-1 BMMA), Herman Terrado (15-5-1 MMA, 0-1-1 BMMA)
Division: 175-pound contract weight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee:
Maciej Rozanski vs. Doveltdzhan Yagshimuradov
Result:
Records: Maciej Rozanski (14-4 MMA, 1-1 BMMA), Doveltdzhan Yagshimuradov (20-7-1 MMA, 2-2 BMMA)
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee:
Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi
Result:
Records: Davion Franklin (6-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA), Slim Trabelsi (5-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee:
Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka
Result:
Records: Henry Corrales (21-6 MMA, 9-6 BMMA), Kai Kamaka (11-5-1 MMA, 5-1 BMMA)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee:
Sergio Cossio vs. Jesse Roberts
Result:
Records: Sergio Cossio (25-8-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Jesse Roberts (6-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee:
Leah McCourt vs. Sara McMann
Result:
Records: Leah McCourt (7-3 MMA, 6-2 BMMA), Sara McMann (14-6 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)
Division: Women’s featherweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee:
Alberto Garcia vs. Bobby Seronio III
Result:
Records: Alberto Garcia (2-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Bobby Seronio III (3-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee:
Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert
Result:
Records: Bryce Meredith (4-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Miguel Peimbert (2-2 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee:
Dmytrii Hrytsenko vs. Justin Montalvo
Result:
Records: Dmytrii Hrytsenko (8-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Justin Montalvo (5-1 MMA, 2-1 BMMA)
Division: 160-pound contract weight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee:
Jackie Cataline vs. Lorrany Santos
Result:
Records: Jackie Cataline (3-3 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Lorrany Santos (6-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)
Division: Women’s featherweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee:
Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
Result:
Records: Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 6-0 BMMA), Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2 MMA, 12-2 BMMA)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee:
Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano
Result:
Records: Cris Cyborg (26-2 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), Cat Zingano (14-4 MMA, 4-0 BMMA)
Division: Women’s featherweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee:
Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus
Result:
Records: Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA), Brent Primus (12-3 MMA, 10-3 BMMA)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: