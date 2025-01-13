Beljan scores 24 as Little Rock takes down Southern Indiana 78-58

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Ante Beljan had 24 points in Little Rock's 78-58 victory against Southern Indiana on Sunday night.

Beljan added six rebounds and three steals for the Trojans (9-7, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Mwani Wilkinson scored 20 points while going 7 of 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and added nine rebounds. Johnathan Lawson shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals, and three blocks.

Damoni Harrison led the way for the Screaming Eagles (6-10, 1-5) with 17 points. Jared Washington added eight points and two steals for Southern Indiana. Stephen Olowoniyi had six points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

