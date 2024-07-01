Belgium XI vs France: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injuries for Euro 2024 today

Belgium will give another opportunity to their senior stars in today’s Euro 2024 last-16 clash with France.

The Red Devils have been heavily criticised by their fans for a pair of limp displays in what looked like an easily winnable Group E, as a defeat to Slovakia and draw against Ukraine earned them a difficult knockout tie as runners-up.

There are plenty of options for Belgium to freshen up their team against their rivals, particularly in attack and Dodi Lukebakio could earn a quick recall after serving a one-game ban.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW FRANCE VS BELGIUM LIVE!

That could mean Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard drops to the bench, with Johan Bakayoko another contender to start.

Up front, RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda hit 24 goals in the Bundesliga last season but looks set to remain on the bench behind Romelu Lukaku, who has received negative reviews for missing chances.

Youri Tielemans has been a welcome addition to the midfield since recovering from injury midway through the group stage and should continue alongside Andre Onana and Kevin De Bruyne.

Belgium are less flushed with defensive options so are unlikely to change much having conceded just one goal so far.

Predicted Belgium XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Lukebakio, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku

Time and date: 5pm BST, Monday July 1, 2024

Venue: Dusseldorf Arena

TV channel: ITV1