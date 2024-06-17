Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE!

The Red Devils may be ranked third in the world but tonight kick off their Euro 2024 campaign not considered among the favourites to go all the way, while also being too packed with talent to get the tag of ‘dark horses’.

The Golden Generation of Belgian stars, including the likes of Eden Hazard and Vincent Kompany, have been and gone without silverware, but Kevin De Bruyne and a host of younger talent could still spring a surprise in Germany. Slovakia are their first opponents in Group E, which also includes Romania and Ukraine, who played out a surprisingly one-sided fixture in Munich earlier.

It is an open group, and one which Slovakia will have firm eyes on qualifying from after a group-stage exit at Euro 2020. Influential leader Milan Skriniar and anchorman Stanislav Lobotka will have to be at their best today to prevent the Falcons kicking things off with a defeat. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Belgium vs Slovakia latest updates

Kick-off: 5pm BST, Frankfurt Arena

Belgium 0-0 Slovakia | 5'

17:07 , Dom Smith

Error from Slovakia leads to another half-chance for Lukaku.

The ball arrives with Trossard who rounds Dubravka, checks back, and seeks to chip Dubravka with a pass into Lukaku.

The goalkeeper reaches up and gathers, leaving Lukaku apoplectic, but another let-off!

Belgium 0-0 Slovakia | 3'

17:04 , Dom Smith

Dokue with a lungbusting run down the right, finds De Bruyne, who finds Lukaku.

The striker takes it first time but is denied by an excellent stop from Dubravka. Fast start by the Belgian Red Devils!

Belgium 0-0 Slovakia | 1'

17:01 , Dom Smith

We're underway in Frankfurt as Belgium and Slovakia get their Euro 2024 campaigns up and running!

National anthems

16:56 , Dom Smith

Both country’s national anthems play out at the Waldstadion, starting with Slovakia.

Kick-off fast approaching!

16:49 , Dom Smith

Just under 15 minutes until kick-off now, with Slovakia getting some last-minute shooting practise in at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt.

Slovakia warming up before kick-off (AFP via Getty Images)

Time for change between the sticks

16:37 , Dom Smith

This will be Belgium’s first major tournament match without Thibaut Courtois in goal since Geert De Vlieger started between the sticks in their 2002 World Cup match against Brazil.

Courtois has been a mainstay for them in recent years but is not in the squad after a falling out with manager Tedesco in 2023, when he stormed out of the Belgian camp after a disagreement over the role of captaincy.

Time for Belgian Red Devils to step up

16:26 , Dom Smith

While the retirements of the likes of Eden Hazard, Toby Alderweireld and Dries Mertens suggest the Golden Generation is now over, plenty of Belgium’s biggest stars remain.

That includes Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard and, of course, Kevin De Bruyne.

Since failing to reach Euro 2012, they had made at least the quarter-finals of every major tournament until a group-stage exit from Qatar 2022.

They headed into Euro 2020 as the world’s top-ranked nation but still failed to win the tournament.

It feels time to step up. They are yet to win a major tournament still.

Slovakian manager would be happy with a draw

16:20 , Dom Smith

Slovakia are the fourth-lowest-ranked nation in the competition, and manager Francesco Calzona has said he would be “delighted” with a draw against Belgium.

“We know we are by no means favourites for the match”, said Calzona.

“I hope the team plays beyond themselves and get the utmost in terms of result. What matters is not losing.

“Belgium are good in transition and on the counter-attack, but we have our own way of playing. When you press well it can be an advantage, but if you don’t then you leave more space.”

Calzona is a multitasker, having doubled up as Napoli’s interim manager in the second half of the 2023-24 Serie A season. Bizarre!

De Bruyne feeling confident

16:09 , Dom Smith

Kevin de Bruyne says Belgium are ready to produce their best at Euro 2024.

The Red Devils were knocked out of Euro 2020 by eventual champions Italy before a group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup, which spelt the end of Roberto Martinez’s tenure.

(Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne said: “I feel the team is ready and has a lot of energy to do something good.

“Since my return from injury in January I think overall it's been good. I've played most of the games and at a good level in my view.

“So I feel good now, hoping to help Belgium do well in this tournament.”

Slovakia starting lineup

15:58 , Dom Smith

Slovakia (4-3-3): Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin

Subs: Rodak, Ravas, Obert, Rigo, Gyomber, Suslov, Tupta, Benes, Hrosovsky, De Marco, Strelec, Duris, Bero, Sauer, Kosa

Belgium starting lineup

15:53 , Dom Smith

Belgium (4-2-2-2): Casteels; Castagne, Debast, Faes, Carrasco; Onana, Mangala; De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku, Trossard

Subs: Kaminski, Sels, Theate, Vertonghen, Witsel, Tielemans, Lukebakio, Vranckx, De Ketelaere, Bakayoko, Openda, Vermeeren, De Cuyper

Belgium hoping for success as they begin a new chapter

15:40 , Dom Smith

Less is expected of Belgium now many of their Golden Generation have retired, but Kevin De Bruyne and Co will be hoping that allows them to fly under the radar.

Eden Hazard, Toby Alderweireld and Dries Mertens all hung up their boots after a humiliating group-stage exit at Qatar 2022, which spelt the end of Roberto Martinez's six-year tenure.

Belgium plan to turn over a new leaf under new manager Domenico Tedesco.

Read the full piece here

Dressed to impress

15:29 , Dom Smith

Belgian fans will be expected to bring the noise and the colour at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt this evening.

Their side have kept clean-sheets in five of their last six games and are expected to open with a victory over Slovakia. Can these smartly dressed fans buoy them on?

Belgian fans: suited and booted (BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Slovakia latest team news

15:12 , Dom Smith

Slovakia boast a strong spine including Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, Paris St-Germain centre-back Milan Skriniar and Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka.

They have no immediate injury concerns ahead of the game.

Belgium latest team news

15:02 , Dom Smith

Thibaut Courtois may have recovered from a serious knee injury to star for Real Madrid in the Champions League Final but fell out with Belgium national team chiefs last year, due to an argument over the captaincy. Koen Casteels will likely start in goal, with Courtois not selected.

Thomas Meunier is a doubt, with Jan Vertonghen and Arthur Theate ruled out in defence.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

14:56 , Dom Smith

Only the fourth-ever meeting between Belgium and Slovakia this afternoon:

Belgium wins: 1

Draws: 2

Slovakia wins: 0

Belgium vs Slovakia prediction

14:49 , Dom Smith

Belgium have sometimes flattered to deceive in big tournaments but it would be a surprise not to see them win their opener here, against the fourth-lowest-ranked side in the competition.

Slovakia will put up a fight, but it could prove a difficult afternoon for them.

Standard Sport prediction: Belgium to win, 2-1.

