Belgium vs Slovakia: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Belgium being their quest to win Euro 2024 against Slovakia.

While much of the ‘golden generation’ for the Red Devils has largely been and gone, they arrive in Germany with huge confidence.

Unbeaten under Domenico Tedesco since the former RB Leipzig boss replaced Roberto Martinez in March 2023, many of the players who appeared at the 2022 World Cup have retired.

Eden Hazard, Axel Witsel and Toby Alderweireld are no longer involved and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was not included due to injury.

Belgium looked impressive enough during a 2-2 draw with England at Wembley in March but are no longer classed among the favourites for major tournaments.

Slovakia, meanwhile, finished second behind Portugal in qualification.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Belgium vs Slovakia is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off time on Monday 17 June, 2024.

The Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt will host.

Where to watch Belgium vs Slovakia

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV 1. Coverage starts at 4.15pm.

Live stream: ITVX, which is free with a subscription, will provide a live stream.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Belgium vs Slovakia team news

Courtois may have recovered from a serious knee injury to star for Real Madrid in the Champions League Final but is not involved here. Koen Casteels will likely start in goal.

Thibaut Courtois is not in the Belgium squad (AP)

Slovakia boast a strong spine including Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, PSG centre-back Milan Skriniar and Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka.

Belgium vs Slovakia prediction

Belgium have sometimes flattered to deceive in big tournaments but it would be a surprise not to see them not to open with a win.

Belgium to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Belgium wins: 1

Draws: 2

Slovakia wins: 0

Belgium vs Slovakia latest odds

Belgium to win: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

Slovakia to win: 11/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.