Belgium vs England LIVE: Women’s Nations League and updates as Bronze and Kirby score but Wullaert equalises

Sarina Wiegman’s England travel to Leuven for their second Women’s Nations League match against Belgium in just five days.

At Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Friday night, the Lionesses secured all three points following an early strike from Lauren Hemp. The held on to their slender lead for the rest of the game to run out 1-0 winners but it was far from a convincing peformance from the World Cup runners-up.

A 2-1 loss back in September to the Netherlands means England are second in Group A1 and they will be determined to back up last week’s win with another victory tonight. The group winners will move into the Nations League semi-finals and the Lionesses must remain in touch with their Dutch counterparts if they hope to reach the knockout stages.

A place in the Olympics is also at stake as the four group winners in League A meet in the semi-finals before the two finalists join France as the 2024 Olympic Games’ European representatives.

Follow all the action from Belgium vs England below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Belgium vs England

Belgium host England in the Women’s Nations League

Victory will keep England in the hunt for a spot in the semi-finals

45+6’ GOAL! - Wullaert scores on the counter-attack (BEL 2-2 ENG)

44’ GOAL! - Kirby meets Hemp’s pull back and slots it home (BEL 1-2 ENG)

38’ GOAL! - Bronze scores with a lovely header (BEL 1-1 ENG)

30’ SUB! - Greenwood is taken off after a clash of heads with Blom (BEL 1-0 ENG)

9’ GOAL! - De Neve scores wonderful free kick for Belgium (BEL 1-0 ENG)

Half-time! Belgium 2-2 England

20:30 , Mike Jones

45+14 mins: Just the four goals in the first half.

Two for Belgium, two for England. This match has been a relentless and blistering affair and we’re only at the halfway stage. Will one of the teams go on to win it in the second half?

Belgium 2-2 England

20:27 , Mike Jones

45+12 mins: The free kick is once again sent in by Chloe Kelly but this time it’s cleared away. Belgium attempt to break quickly but this time England are prepared and get players back to help out the defence.

Belgium 2-2 England

20:25 , Mike Jones

45+9 mins: Sarina Wiegman won’t be pleased at all with the two goals England have conceded. She’ll need to work on defending counter-attacks.

Chloe Kelly is brough down and wins a free kick in a similar area to where England scored their first goal from.

GOAL! Belgium 2-2 England (Wullaert, 45+6’)⚽️

20:24 , Mike Jones

45+6 mins: Equaliser! Georgia Stanway gives the ball away in the middle of the pitch and Belgium break quickly. A single pass threads the ball in between Millie Bright and Jess Carter sending Tessa Wullaert flying up the pitch.

She has the pace to beat the two defenders as she carries the ball into the box. A shuffle to the right means her finish needs to be spot on and she laces it into the far corner with perfection.

Belgium 1-2 England

20:19 , Mike Jones

45+3 mins: England have responded to Alex Greenwood’s injury in superb fashion. They’ve taken control of the match and scored two top quality goals.

Sarina Wiegman will want a couple more to feel secure in the match. A third goal before half-time will firmly assert England’s control on the hosts.

Belgium 1-2 England

20:18 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Due to the injuries in this first half, there are 14 minutes of added time still to be played.

GOAL! Belgium 1-2 England (Kirby, 44’)⚽️

20:16 , Mike Jones

44 mins: Wonderful!

Another beautiful pass from Walsh sees the ball chipped over to Lauren Hemp on the left wing. Hemp dribbles around the nearest defender, darts into the box and cuts the ball back to Fran Kirby.

Kirby takes a touch and then guides a fine side-footed effort into the far bottom corner! England take the lead.

Belgium 1-1 England

20:14 , Mike Jones

43 mins: Chance! Keira Walsh slots a fine cross field pass into the right side of the box where Lucy Bronze bursts into space and nods the ball at goal.

Nicky Evrard is well placed to palm the initial effort away but the ball comes to Alessis Russo. She has to stretch for it and, as a result, belts her effort into the side netting.

Belgium 1-1 England

20:13 , Mike Jones

41 mins: Belgium conceded that goal with one player less as Laura De Neve was off the pitch at the time. She hasn’t returned and Sarah Wijnants replaces her in defence for the rest of this match.

GOAL! Belgium 1-1 England (Bronze, 38’)⚽️

20:10 , Mike Jones

38 mins: England are level!

The free kick is whipped into the back post by Chloe Kelly where Lucy Bronze is waiting alone. She’s a few yards out from goal when she meets the ball with a headed effort.

The ball sails over to the far corner, drops over the top of Nicky Evrard, hits the underside of the crossbar and finishes in the back of the net!

Belgium 1-0 England

20:08 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Bronze is pushed in the back by Marie Detruyer and theatrically falls to the ground winning England a free kick. Laura De Neve has an issue now and there’s another break in the game.

It’s a quick one though as he hobbles to her feet and limps off to the side of the pitch.

Belgium 1-0 England

20:04 , Mike Jones

33 mins: That break was roughly around 10 minutes meaning there’s going to be a whole heap of added time to play at the end of this first half.

Lucy Bronze attempts to slip Chloe Kelly in down the right side but overhits her pass and sends the ball out of play.

Belgium 1-0 England

20:03 , Mike Jones

30 mins: Alex Greenwood is taken off the pitch on the stretcher with the crowd applauding her as she departs. That’s going to be the end of her match following the head clash with Jassina Blom.

Jess Carter comes on to replace her for the Lionesses.

Belgium 1-0 England

19:59 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Greenwood getting ready to be stretchered off the pitch. The medical staff are taking their time to make sure it is safe to move her.

The England players seem happy that Greenwood will be okay and have started to warm-up again, as have the Belgium team.

Belgium 1-0 England

19:57 , Mike Jones

25 mins: Jassina Blom has had medical tape wrapped around her head as part of her treatment and she’s back on her feet. She heads over to the side of the pitch and seems determined to play on.

Alex Greenwood is still on the ground.

Belgium 1-0 England

19:53 , Mike Jones

22 mins: Alex Greenwood hasn’t moved since the incident and doesn’t look to be in a good way. A stretcher has been brought onto the pitch for the England defender.

Jassina Blom meanwhile has sat up and looks okay.

Belgium 1-0 England

19:51 , Mike Jones

20 mins: Jassina Blom and Alex Greenwood collide with each other as both players leap up to win an aerial ball. The pair clash heads and immediately stay on the ground.

The medical staff are onto the scene quickly and there’s a break in the game as the players receive some treatment.

Belgium 1-0 England

19:49 , Mike Jones

17 mins: England are full of creativity and surprises. They’re flicking balls over the top, making runs through the channels and trying to piush forward at every opportunity.

Belgium don’t look troubled though and they’re defending well.

Belgium 1-0 England

19:46 , Mike Jones

14 mins: Close! Niamh Charles bombs forward on the overlap and wins a corner for England. Chloe Kelly swings the ball into the box and it drops fortuitously for Lucy Bronze.

She can only turn it towards goal and there’s no power behind the shot meaning Belgium work it away.

Millie Bright collects the loose ball and sends it back to Bronze who shoots from range this time and lifts her effort over the crossbar.

Belgium 1-0 England

19:44 , Mike Jones

12 mins: This is not the start Sarina Wiegman would have been hoping for. She wanted her team to be more composed and ruthless in the the final third and now England will need to show they can be.

Belgium have been the better side in these opening stages though and they can be a troublesome team to break down.

GOAL! Belgium 1-0 England (De Neve, 9’) ⚽️

19:41 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Belgium take the lead! The hosts win a free kick just outside England’s penalty area after more positive play put the Lionesses on the back foot.

Laura De Neve steps up to take the set piece, she whips the ball past the wall and beats Mary Earps on the near side. The ball rattles into the back of the net and England are behind!

Belgium 0-0 England

19:39 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Chance! The first opportunity of the match falls to Belgium after they turn the ball over in the middle of the pitch once again.

The ball is played across to Jassina Blom who threads a fine pass in between the England centre-backs setting Tessa Wullaert in behind the lines.

Alex Greenwood does well to get back and challenge her just as she enters the box but Wullaert manages to get a shot away and Mary Earps palms it over the top.

The offside flag then goes up so the goal wouldn’t have counted even if it was scored.

Belgium 0-0 England

19:35 , Mike Jones

3 mins: On Friday night, Belgium had a tendancy to stay deep and invite pressure from the Lionesses who dominated possession.

It seems they’ve been told to do something similar tonight as Jassina Blom is the only willing runner when the home side turn over the ball in midfield.

The pass doesn’t come to her and England regain the ball.

Kick off! Belgium 0-0 England

19:32 , Mike Jones

Alessia Russo kicks off the match and sends the ball to Keira Walsh. The Lionesses send the ball back to the defence and try to draw the Belgians out of shape early in this match.

A cross-field pass comes out to Lauren Hemp who manages to win a throw in deep inside the host’s half.

Belgium vs England

19:26 , Mike Jones

Here come the players. England need to win to ensure they don’t lose ground in the table to the Netherlands. They have good memories and results against Belgium.

Can the Lionesses earn another victory tonight? Kick off is up next...

Belgium vs England

19:25 , Mike Jones

Chloe Kelly has created more chances for England than any other player in the Nations League so far (8), seven of which have been from open play.

Only four players across the competition have created more such opportunities (Katie McCabe and Mariona Caldentey both 9, Klara Bühl and Ana Borges both eight).

(The FA via Getty Images)

Belgium vs England

19:20 , Mike Jones

No player has scored more goals for England in 2023 than Lauren Hemp (five – level with Alessia Russo) after netting the only goal of the game in the reverse fixture.

Only Lauren James (eight) has more goal involvements this calendar year for England than Hemp (Six – five goals, one assist).

(Getty Images)

Belgium vs England

19:15 , Mike Jones

Belgium have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions (two draws, four defeats), beating Netherlands 2-1 in the Nations League in September.

Lionesses ready to exceed victory ‘expectations’, insists Sarina Wiegman ahead of Nations League clash

19:10 , Mike Jones

England coach Sarina Wiegman says the Lionesses are under no illusions about what is expected of them these days, insisting England are ready to keep producing victories game after game.

A stellar run over the past few years has seen the women’s national team win the European Championship and reach the Women’s World Cup final, where they lost to Spain.

Now they are targeting success in the Uefa Nations League – and a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics too for Team GB – and face Belgium in their fourth Group A1 game. Wiegman says the squad are comfortable with the pressures on them, and believes they can improve on the 1-0 victory over the same opposition last week.

Lionesses ready to exceed victory ‘expectations’, insists Wiegman

Belgium vs England

19:05 , Mike Jones

The Lionesses ended a run of conceding in five successive games following their 1-0 win over Belgium last time out, only once in 2023 so far have they recorded shutouts in successive games, doing so in a run of three games in July.

Belgium vs England

19:00 , Mike Jones

England lost their last away game, losing 2-1 to Netherlands in the Nations League in September – not since January 2007 have they lost successive away games, losing to Germany (5-1) and China PR (2-0).

How can Team GB reach the Olympics?

18:55 , Mike Jones

Sarina Wiegman’s side must top their group to have a chance of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games on behalf of Team GB.

Great Britain will reach the Olympics if England, the nominated nation to play on their behalf, reach the Nations League final.

However, third place could also be enough to reach the competition if the Olympics host nation, France, reach the final of the Nations League.

Belgium vs England

18:50 , Mike Jones

England enjoyed 71 per cent possession and had 23 shots at goal compared to Belgium’s 12 in their encounter on Friday night but only managed one first-half goal from Lauren Hemp.

Can they improve this evening?

Belgium line-up vs England

18:48 , Mike Jones

There are two changes to the Belgium team from Friday’s match with Jassina Blom and Sari Kees returning to the line-up as Feli Delacauw and Jody Vangheluwe drop to the bench.

Belgium XI: Evrard, Kees, De Caigny, De Neve, Cayman, Missipo, Vanhaevermaet, Deloose, Blom, Detruyer, Wullaert.

Subs: Lemey, Lichtfus, Daniels, Delacauw, Fon, Iliano, Janssens, Littel, Philtjens, Van Belle, Vangheluwe, Wijnants.

Wiegman on what to expect from the Lionesses tonight

18:45 , Mike Jones

“We always talk about our game plan and the different parts of the game, so in possession, out of possession and in transitional moments.” Sarina Wiegman said when explaining what she hopes to see from this evening’s clash with Belgium.

“But what I really liked on Friday, was there was so much energy in the team and you saw the players’ real intention that we really wanted to win.

“If we lost the ball, we wanted to win it back and we had only one stage in the game where we dropped a little bit and then we picked up again.

“So what I want to see [on Tuesday night] at least is the same energy and intention of the whole team and the togetherness and then what we said in possession, get it to the next level, especially in the final third.

“We also want to prevent the counter-attacks because they are really trying to get into their counter-attacks and try to get free kicks and corners. So if we can have as less of those as possible then we will make it even easier on ourselves.”

Why the Ballon d’Or still doesn’t care about women’s football

18:40 , Mike Jones

The show was always going to be about Lionel Messi. For the eighth and perhaps final time, the greatest player in the world won the Ballon d’Or, and in the glitz, glamour, and sparkly tuxedos of the Paris ceremony, there could be few who disagreed the night belonged to the Argentine after his World Cup-winning year.

The Ballon d’Or is more than that, though, or so it claimed at the beginning of the two-hour ceremony on Monday night. Host Didier Drogba declared the presentation would be a celebration of the best male and female players in the world. Yet apart from the outstanding Aitana Bonmati, the Spain and Barcelona midfielder who deservedly picked up her first Ballon d’Or award, the best women’s players in the world were barely recognised at all.

There were some improvements: Barcelona won Women’s Club of the Year, a new prize which honoured the European champions and treble winners, but throughout the evening were constant reminders that the Ballon d’Or did not care enough about the women’s game: you could start with scheduling the ceremony in the middle of a women’s international window, and on the eve of a busy night of fixtures in the Women’s Nations League.

Why the Ballon d’Or still doesn’t care about women’s football

England team changes

18:35 , Mike Jones

Sarina Wiegman makes just one change to the Lionesses starting XI from their 1-0 victory over Belgium last Friday night.

Fran Kirby starts her first game for England since recovering from injury and slots into the midfield replacing Ella Toone who drops to the bench.

England line-up vs Belgium

18:30 , Mike Jones

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Kirby; Kelly, Russo, Hemp

Subs: Morgan, Hampton, Toone, Carter, Zelem, Wubben-Moy, Clinton, Daly, Le Tissier, Roebuck, Park, Keating.

Belgium vs England

18:25 , Mike Jones

Here’s an inside look at tonight’s venue in Belgium as the Lionesses look to back up their victory from Friday night:

Belgium vs England

18:20 , Mike Jones

Belgium’s only previous win against England came in a friendly in Ostende in May 1980.

The 2-1 result came in what was their first ever home games against the Lionesses but they’ve lost three of the four such games since with the other match ending in a draw.

Wiegman wants England to improve in final third

18:15 , Mike Jones

Sarina Wiegman has been reacting to England’s performance against Belgium last Friday and has revealed the areas she wants the Lionesses to improve on.

She said: “I was happy with how we played on Friday and hopefully we showed that too. We could have made it easier for ourselves but how we were on the pitch and how wanted to play out of possession and in possession, we did really well.

“What we want to be a little better at in possession is in the final third. We create chances but it is that final pass or final execution where we need to do better.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Mary Earps reveals difficulties with fan relationship following rise of women’s football

18:10 , Mike Jones

Mary Earps was forced to admit it has become “really difficult” to keep all fans happy with the increased attendances and popularity of the sport.

The England goalkeeper was criticised for not signing an autograph following Manchester United’s win at Everton on Sunday.

The Lionesses throughout the years have frequently stayed behind after games to meet with the supporters in the crowd, but the increased attendances have meant the fans they do meet become a smaller proportion of the total.

Mary Earps reveals difficulties with fan relationship with rise of women’s football

Belgium vs England

18:05 , Mike Jones

England are unbeaten against Belgium in each of their last 13 meetings (10wins, three draws), averaging 2.6 goals per game against them during that run (34 in total).

Wiegman pleased with previous win over Belgium

18:00 , Mike Jones

England banished ay lingering doubts following their defeat to the Netherlands when they beat Belgium 1-0 last time out. Manager, Sarina Wiegman, spoke to ITV after that victory saying she was pleased her team was back to winning ways but admitted their is improvements to be made.

“I think we are very happy with the win, especially after the last game we lost.” She said, “We hoped to score more than we did tonight to make it a little bit easier.

“I think we started the game really well with a lot of pace, then it dropped a little bit. It’s just a lot easier when we score, but how we are on the pitch, how we want to play, we are pleased with that.”

Belgium vs England

17:55 , Mike Jones

England’s Nations League group is very tight.

Sarina Wiegman’s team are level on points with the Netherlands (six) but are second due to a worse goal difference and a poorer head-to-head record after they were defeated 2-1 by the Dutch team back in September.

To qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament England need to finish top meaning they must match the Netherlands’ result this evening to keep up the pace.

The Dutch side are expected to beat Scotland so England would need a second consecutive victory over Belgium to remain in touch.

A showdown between the Lionesses and the Netherlands would then take place when the sides go clash at Wembley in December in what is likely to be a match that decides who will win the group.

An adding ingredient to proceedings is that England also hold Team GB’s hopes of reaching the Olympics. To confirm their place at Paris in 2024, the Lionesses would need to reach the final of the Nations League meaning these matches have a lot riding on them.

England come out on top but it’s far from a complete performance against Belgium

17:50 , Mike Jones

It wasn’t particularly pretty but England for the most part achieved what they set out to do. Victory over Belgium was at least some form of response to September’s defeat by the Netherlands, the Lionesses thankfully laid to rest their run of five games without a clean sheet, and three points will of course be advantageous if they are to realise their Nations League ambitions.

Last time out they were beaten in Utrecht – at least on this occasion they managed to avoid the same fate and achieve the win despite yet another somewhat lacklustre display.

It all started as if England were going to make a convincing statement and Sarina Wiegman would immediately be vindicated for her decision to revert to a tried-and-tested back four. Defeat by the Netherlands was difficult, and accepting the issues with the experimental formation undeniably brought about some progression.

England come out on top but it’s far from a complete performance against Belgium

Belgium vs England prediction

17:45 , Mike Jones

As they did in Leicester last week, England should have enough firepower to get the job done against a decent Belgium side. They may just sneak through for victory although they will have to be wary of their host’s direct threat.

England 2-1 Belgium.

Early England team news

17:40 , Mike Jones

Fran Kirby pulled on an England shirt for the first time in a year when she was brought on as a substitute against Belgium in Leicester last week. She missed the World Cup after undergoing knee surgery in March.

Lauren James is ruled out for tonight’s match once again with a concussion.

How to watch Belgium vs England

17:35 , Mike Jones

England take on Belgium at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven on Tuesday 31 October at 7.30pm GMT.

The Nations League match will be shown live on ITV4 and on the streaming service ITVX, with coverage starting at 6.45pm GMT.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Belgium vs England

17:30 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s action from the Women’s Nations League as England travel to Belgium hoping to move to the top of Group A1.

The Lionesses are currently second in the table, behind the Netherlands on goal difference, but can keep up the pace with the Dutch side if they win in Leuven. They may also jump above the Netherlands should they fail to defeat Scotland in the other group game this evening.

Sarina Wiegman’s side know how dangerous Belgium can be having played them five days ago in Leicester. On that occasion the Lionesses failed to press home their advantage to close out the game but managed to get a 1-0 win thanks to Lauren Hemp’s finish.

Another enticing encounter awaits tonight, can the Lionesses win again?