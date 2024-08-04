Belgium routs Japan to put Cats into Olympic women's basketball quarterfinals

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Emma Meesseman scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Belgium routed Japan 85-58 to clinch a quarterfinal berth on Sunday, the final day of group play of women's basketball at the Paris Olympics.

The Cats came together, hugging and dancing at midcourt, with some wiping tears from their eyes in celebration after the final buzzer.

There are two more spots open with three games remaining.

Japan (0-3) was eliminated after winning silver three years ago at the Tokyo Games. The Japanese wiped away tears as they left the court.

This is the second straight Olympics that the silver medalist failed to medal in the next Olympics. Spain won silver in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Games, then lost to France in the quarterfinals in Tokyo.

Five countries already clinched berths, led by the U.S. trying to win an unprecedented eighth straight Olympic gold. The others are Spain, Serbia, France and Germany. The draw setting the quarterfinals follows the final game between Australia and host nation France, with the top spot in Group B still up for grabs.

Belgium (1-2) needed to beat Japan by 27 points to finish with a better point differential than China to keep playing. The Cats had a packed house trying to help, with Belgium a mere 20 miles (32 kilometers) away and China (1-2) watching the scoreboard through the final three games to learn its fate.

Japan led 4-2 in the opening minutes on a jumper by Rui Machada.

Antonia Delaere's 3-pointed put the Cats ahead to stay, and they led 19-7 at the end of the first with the final margin the biggest concern. Japan didn't make it easy as Belgium had a 20-16 edge in the second for a 39-23 lead at halftime.

The Cats outscored Japan 22-16 in the third for a 61-39 lead. Fans roared for each Belgium bucket, knowing the need to not only win but by the point margin. Elise Ramette's 3 with 4:52 pushed the lead to the 27 points needed at 71-44, and Becky Massey hugged her to start a Japan timeout.

Ramette finished with 16 points, and Delaeare and Maxuella Mbaka Lisowa each had 12.

Saki Hayashi led Japan with 13, and Evelyn Mawuli added 12.

Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press