McLaren's Oscar Piastri won his very first Grand Prix in Hungary — who will take the lead in Belgium (Bernadett Szabo/Reuters)

F1 fans, start your engines. The 2024 season continues this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix. The 14th Grand Prix of the 2024 F1 season will take place at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. The official race starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 28, but the action on the track kicks off with practices as early as Friday, July 26. Whether you’ve already got some miles on you as a Formula 1 fan, or the Belgian Grand Prix will be your first time tuning into the action on the track, watching or streaming this wildly popular international sport from the US can be a challenge. If you don’t want to have to race to find the Belgian Grand Prix on TV, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to watch the F1 races this weekend.

How to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix:

Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: F1 TV Pro, DirecTV Stream

What channel is the F1 Belgian Grand Prix on?

The Belgian Grand Prix will air live on ESPN. ESPN is the home of F1 this season with 18 out of 24 races airing on either ESPN or ABC, and the remainder airing on ESPN2. 16 races will stream on ESPN+ in 2024 (but not this weekend's race).

For cord-cutters who want to watch F1 racing, including this weekend's grand prix, we recommend a live TV streaming service such as Hulu’s live TV bundle, which includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+. If you're looking for a lower-cost subscription, a direct subscription to ESPN+ is an affordable option great for fans of all kinds of sports. If you're only interested in watching F1 racing and don't care about the ability to watch other sports, an F1 TV Pro subscription is a simple way to stream every race, practice and qualifier.

How to watch F1 in the USA without cable:

How to stream F1 for free from the US

Don’t want to deal with racing to find F1 coverage across ESPN platforms every Grand Prix? We’ve got a hack for you. Some residents in Europe are able to watch free F1 livestreams of every Grand Prix in 2024 on the free-to-stream platform Servus TV. If you live in America, you can still tune into this free livestream with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

More ways to watch F1 for free this weekend:

Belgian Grand Prix schedule:

All times Eastern

Friday, July 26

Practice 1: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Practice 2: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Practice 3: 6:30 - 7:30 a.m.

Qualifying: 10-11 a.m.

Sunday, July 28

Belgian Grand Prix race: 9 a.m. (ESPN, F1 TV)

Other ways to watch F1 without cable:

