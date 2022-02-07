Parrot wins slopestyle for Canada's first gold of Olympics, McMorris earns bronze

Max Parrot, left, won Canada&#39;s first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Just over three years after battling cancer, Canada’s Max Parrot stood atop the podium on Monday, capturing Canada’s first gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The 27-year-old snowboarder from Bromont, Que., won the men’s slopestyle event, one step up the podium from his silver-medal finish at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

In December 2018, Parrot was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma – forcing him to miss the entire 2018-19 season to undergo chemotherapy. After 12 rounds of treatment, he beat the disease, and by August 2019 he was back riding and winning at the X Games. Now the seven-time X Games gold medallist has done it on the Olympic stage.

Teammate Mark McMorris, who earned bronze to give Canada two medals in the event, has a triumphant story of his own. In 2017, McMorris suffered life-threatening injuries when he hit a tree while backcountry snowboarding in Whistler, B.C. The Regina native spent time in a Vancouver ICU with a collapsed left lung, a ruptured spleen, a fractured jaw, a fractured left arm, a pelvic fracture, and rib fractures.

After two successful surgeries, McMorris eventually returned for the 2018 Games, where he also earned bronze. The 28-year-old is now a back-to-back-to-back bronze medallist in men’s slopestyle, having previously finished third at the Sochi Games in 2014.

