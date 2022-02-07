Parrot wins slopestyle for Canada's first gold of Olympics, McMorris earns bronze

Max Parrot, left, won Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Just over three years after battling cancer, Canada’s Max Parrot stood atop the podium on Monday, capturing Canada’s first gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The 27-year-old snowboarder from Bromont, Que., won the men’s slopestyle event, one step up the podium from his silver-medal finish at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

In December 2018, Parrot was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma – forcing him to miss the entire 2018-19 season to undergo chemotherapy. After 12 rounds of treatment, he beat the disease, and by August 2019 he was back riding and winning at the X Games. Now the seven-time X Games gold medallist has done it on the Olympic stage.

Teammate Mark McMorris, who earned bronze to give Canada two medals in the event, has a triumphant story of his own. In 2017, McMorris suffered life-threatening injuries when he hit a tree while backcountry snowboarding in Whistler, B.C. The Regina native spent time in a Vancouver ICU with a collapsed left lung, a ruptured spleen, a fractured jaw, a fractured left arm, a pelvic fracture, and rib fractures.

After two successful surgeries, McMorris eventually returned for the 2018 Games, where he also earned bronze. The 28-year-old is now a back-to-back-to-back bronze medallist in men’s slopestyle, having previously finished third at the Sochi Games in 2014.

Think of what Max Parrot and Mark McMorris have overcome throughout their careers to arrive at this moment.



McMorris and that near-death experience prior to the last Games.



Parrot wins his battle with Hodgkin lymphoma.



Both on the podium again. Resilient to be sure. — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) February 7, 2022

