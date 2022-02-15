Canada wins gold in women's team pursuit after Japanese skater wipes out on last lap

Olivier Neven
·Writer
·1 min read
Canada&#39;s second gold medal of the Olympics came in the women&#39;s team pursuit. (Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)
Canada's second gold medal of the Olympics came in the women's team pursuit. (Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada won its second gold medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, topping the podium in the women's team pursuit.

The team of Valerie Maltais, Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann finished with an Olympic-record time of 2:53.44 to secure the victory over Japan in the gold medal race.

Japanese skater Nana Takagi fell to the ice heading into the final corner to add some extra drama to what would have been an extremely tight finish.

More to come.

