‘He is a beautiful person’ – Federico Valverde on Kylian Mbappé’s arrival at Real Madrid

In an interview with France Football, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde (26) spoke about many things including how things have been since the arrival of Kylian Mbappé (25).

Lots of made of the former PSG forward’s long-awaited move to the La Liga club. People predicted that there could be internal problems at the Santiago Bernabèu following the arrival of the France captain. However, the Uruguyan midfielder has put any rumours of infighting to bed.

Valverde was very complimentary of Mbappé when speaking to France Football, “Spectacular! Kylian, as we all know, is one of the best players in the world. Having him here, thank God, is a huge satisfaction… We must remember that many people spoke promising that he would bring problems here, that there would be conflicts… All these rumours have fizzled out. He is truly a beautiful person. And then his Spanish is impressive, better than mine.”

Despite the rumours of Mbappé causing a stir at Madrid have fallen flat, the 25-year-old has been at the centre of controversy during the international break. After being left out of France’s squad for the international break, the Frenchman was pictured leaving a nightclub in Stockholm whilst Les Bleus were in action against Isreal in the UEFA Nations League.

GFFN | Liam Wraith