'We Beat A Better Team On Paper (Toronto)': Bruins' David Pastrnak Admits Maple Leafs Were Better on Paper During 2024 First-Round Playoff Series

David Pastrnak revealed in a recent interview that he believed the Toronto Maple Leafs were a better team on paper in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

The 28-year-old forward and several other European NHLers spoke to the media during the NHL/NHLPA Media Tour, which spanned central Europe. In one conversation with Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Pastrnak raved about the Bruins' new additions, while also looking back at how positive last season was for the team.

"Pastrnak has one regret from last season: that the Bruins did not get to a 'one-shot Game 7' against Florida, but admitted the Panthers were deeper and better than Boston," Friedman wrote in his latest 32 Thoughts.

"He’s excited about their additions. 'We proved a lot of people wrong, last year we were not even supposed to make the playoffs. We beat a better team on paper (Toronto).'"

Pastrnak was the overtime goal scorer in Game 7, which helped Boston eliminate the Maple Leafs from playoff contention. The series, for Toronto, was a rollercoaster as both Auston Matthews and William Nylander missed key games due to injuries.

However, the Maple Leafs were able to come back from being down 3-1 in the series and push Boston to a Game 7. Nylander scored Toronto's lone goal — set up by Matthews and Tyler Bertuzzi — in their final game of the season.

The Maple Leafs hoped to win a playoff series in back-to-back years, which hasn't happened since 2001 and 2002. Boston went on to the second round but was eliminated in six games by the Florida Panthers who then went on to win the Stanley Cup.

The Maple Leafs and Bruins share the longest active streak of years making it to the postseason (eight).

