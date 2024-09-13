Bears WRs Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze game-time decisions vs. Texans

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for a big matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, and it sounds like they won't know if two of their top three wide receivers will be able to go until the very last minute.

The Bears released their final injury report on Friday and listed wide receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze as questionable ahead of their Week 2 game. Following practice, head coach Matt Eberflus told the media that he will take Allen and Odunze's game status all the way until the last minute. "We will take it all the way until the game to see if they can go," he said via WGN's Josh Frydman.

Matt Eberflus on Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze’s status for Houston: “We will take it all the way until the game to see if they can go.” #Bears @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/fOe8Zpy0nx — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) September 13, 2024

There was some good news and bad news with both players when it comes to their injuries. Allen did not practice for a third straight day due to a heel injury he re-aggravated last weekend. Eberflus confirmed the injury occurred during training camp and had been progressing, but he suffered a setback on a deep route late in the game. The veteran totaled four catches for 29 yards on 11 targets.

Odunze, however, was a surprise participant in a limited capacity after he suffered a Grade I MCL sprain in the same game on a blocking play. What once seemed like an impossible scenario with him playing now looks like a toss up. Odunze says his knee is structurally sound and that it's an issue of playing through pain, via CHGO's Adam Hoge. The rookie notched just one catch for 11 yards on four targets.

Rome Odunze says his knee is structurally sound and doctors have assured him he’s not at risk of further injury. Pain tolerance will determine if he plays Sunday. He said he felt “solid” in practice today. #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 13, 2024

Not having Allen or Odunze would be a blow to this offense and quarterback Caleb Williams, but having both players out would be a major loss, even with DJ Moore healthy. Hopefully one of—if not both—players can suit up and be effective against the Texans secondary.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears WRs Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze game-time decisions vs. Texans