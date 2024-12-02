Bears WR DJ Moore sounds off on Matt Eberflus firing

The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus following an embarrassing Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions that extended a brutal six-game losing streak that was the defining moment of his abysmal three-year tenure.

There's been plenty of reactions from NFL fans, analysts and even players, where the overwhelming feeling is that it's a move that should've come earlier this season. Especially as he continued to find ways to lose football games in heartbreaking fashion, from the Hail Mary loss vs. the Washington Commanders to the blocked field goal against the Green Bay Packers to not using a timeout against the Lions.

On Monday, Bears receiver and team leader DJ Moore appeared on 670 the Score's "Mully & Haugh Show" and shared his thoughts on Eberflus' firing, which he believes was long overdue.

"As the season was going, you just kind of figured that was going to happen," Moore said Monday. "Thursday at the end of the game was the last straw, I feel like. They did it. Now we got (Thomas Brown) as the interim head coach, and we're going to go out there and play for him."

Since Eberflus' firing on Friday, there have been multiple reports about players, led by cornerback and team leader Jaylon Johnson, lashing out at Eberflus in the postgame locker room. At that point, there was no way to move forward with Eberflus.

With Eberflus out, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who had just received a promotion to OC, has been promoted to interim head coach. And it sounds like the Bears are ready to go out there and work their tails off for him.

