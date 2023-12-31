Bears Week 17 inactives: Cole Kmet IN, D’Onta Foreman OUT vs. Falcons

The Chicago Bears (6-9) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 17 game against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8), where the Bears are looking to record back-to-back wins to close out 2023.

The good news is Chicago will have tight end Cole Kmet in the lineup. Kmet suffered a knee injury in Week 16, and he only practiced (in limited fashion) on Friday. Kmet being active is huge for the Bears’ passing game, as Justin Fields will have his top two targets (DJ Moore and Kmet) available.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was previously ruled out with a concussion, and running back D’Onta Foreman was a surprise inactive. Elsewhere, there aren’t any real surprises.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives:

RB D’Onta Foreman

WR Darnell Mooney

LB DeMarquis Gates

QB Nathan Peterman

DB Quindell Johnson

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

Also, a look at the Falcons’ inactives:

The Bears and Falcons kick things off at 12 p.m. CT on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire