Bears waive Velus Jones Jr., release Khari Blasingame

The Chicago Bears are waiving running back/wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and releasing fullback Khari Blasingame, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

#Bears Roster Moves:



Released FB Khari Blasingame and Waived WR Velus Jones Jr. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 25, 2024

Jones was a 2022 third-round pick, the first offensive player selected by general manager Ryan Poles. The speedy receiver failed to find a consistent spot on offense and struggled as a return specialist, both on punts and kickoffs. Through his first two seasons, Jones totaled 11 receptions for 127 yards and one receiving touchdown.

The Bears attempted to convert Jones to a running back in training camp in an attempt to prolong his tenure. Jones played just one game this season, muffing a kick return and seeing just a few snaps at running back in Week 1. He was a healthy scratch in every game since then and will now look for a new home.

Blasingame, meanwhile, signed as a free agent in 2022 and was extended the following offseason. He was an effective fullback for two seasons in Luke Getsy's offense. This year, under Shane Waldron, that hasn't been the case. He was inactive for all but two games and primarily contributed on special teams when he saw the field.

No other roster moves have been announced at this time, but the Bears have multiple players eligible to come off injured reserve this week ahead of their game against the Washington Commanders.

