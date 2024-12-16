Bears vs. Vikings: 3 biggest storylines ahead of Week 15

The Chicago Bears (4-9) shuffle into U.S. Bank Stadium for a rematch with the Minnesota Vikings (11-2) on Monday Night Football, and the plummeting Bears finally hit rock-bottom against the 49ers (6-8) in Week 14.

Chicago evidently mustered the remainder of the fight within them against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, because they played as if they expected to lose last week, and lose is exactly what they did, and in embarrassing fashion as that. Their 2024 season was further stained with the 38-13 defeat, and most fans would agree it seemed as if the Bears were waving the white flag on their year.

Cue the powerhouse Vikings, who had achieved a statement win in the “Kirk Cousins Bowl” last week, defeating their former quarterback’s Atlanta Falcons, 42-21. With three pivotal NFC games that will certainly have playoff implications ahead of Chicago this week, the Vikings will likely not play with their food this go-around and quickly assert dominance over their longtime NFC North foe.

With almost certain defeat staring the Bears in the face, however, some fans retain hope. They dueled Minnesota well into overtime just two weeks prior, just falling short 30-27 in Week 12. A return to form in the presence of their sworn rival cannot be overlooked, unlikely as that may be.

The Vikings are the Chicago’s first repeat opponent of the season, so let’s break down the biggest storylines for round two of Bears vs. Vikings in Week 15.

1. Can Chicago snap their seven-game losing streak?

The Bears’ hype train was chugging along smoothly when the team enjoyed their bye week in early October, relishing in a dominant victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. Chicago seemed well ahead of their development schedule, and they were primed to stay competitive within a fierce NFC North as the season neared its halfway point. That same hype train has taken blow, after blow, after blow, and now the locomotive screeches to enthusiastic halt to greet the Vikings in Minnesota this week. The positive traction the team had constructed for itself has long collapsed and deteriorated, and it’s difficult to see how the emaciated Bears can avoid becoming prey for the Vikings.

That puts the ball in Chicago’s court to make something out of literally nothing and pull off an unexpected victory. In the Bears’ defense, they have been able to keep pace with all three of their rivals this year, losing by a combined seven points in three games played. Close is a tough consolation to accept, I know, but the best version of the squad tends to make an appearance when it’s rival week, if recent weeks are any indication. The odds are certainly stacked against the Bears: they haven’t won in over two months, they’re playing an away game, and it’s unlikely Minnesota will be caught off-guard again. The NFL is a strange enterprise, however, and perhaps Chicago will finally get its due and score a much-needed victory.

Nov 24, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) runs after a catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

2. How will Chicago change their plan of attack from their last outing against Minnesota?

The Bears prepared a rock-solid scheme ahead of their initial run-in with the Vikings in Week 12, contending with the NFC powerhouse through 60 minutes and then some. Solid is an appropriate term to apply to Chicago’s gameplan, but even something solid is liable to crack under enough pressure. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams’ squad wasn’t able to emerge the victor in the slugfest two weeks prior, which means interim head coach Thomas Brown is tasked with reviewing his previous scheme and strengthening its weak points.

While I’d never claim that I have the critical eye required to be a professional football coach, I have my own opinions on where things started to go astray in Week 12. At the top of my list, with the point being bolded and highlighted, is “too much Addison.” Chicago’s defense did an admirable job limiting superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, holding him to just two catches for 27 yards, but they failed to account for his receiving partner Addison, who scorched the Bears with eight receptions for a whopping 162 yards and a score. The Bears’ frenzied attempt to keep tabs on Addison late in the game is what allowed running back Aaron Jones and tight end TJ Hockenson to come to life, as they both made big plays down the stretch to put Chicago at a disadvantage. If the defense is able to somehow refocus following last week’s brutal loss, a concerted effort to stop their riva;’s top two offensive targets would go a long way.

Offensively, it’s obvious where Williams’ unit needs to improve, as it’s the same glaring shortcoming that’s crippled them all year: getting off to a fast start. The offense’s painfully slow starts have become so routine that I find myself cheering for feats that would get no more than an approving nod from fans for a more competent team, such as short-yardage conversions or a pass that’s completed over 15 yards. The remedy for this early game lull is creating big plays, which would give the offense a confidence boost and a necessary jolt. Quickly getting into scoring position would set the tone early and help the unit move the ball on subsequent drives. Football is a momentum-oriented game, and a shift in favor of Chicago would give them a lone advantage in enemy territory.

Nov 24, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) stiff arms Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

3. Will the offense reestablish the fundamentals?

Here’s how the play-by-play went for most of the Bears’ drives last week against the 49ers: incomplete pass, incomplete pass, sack, punt. Next drive: Short run, dropped pass, sack. Punt. There was virtually no differentiation of playcalling throughout the entirety of the game, and that is indicative of the offense’s dysfunction. Firstly, from an on-the-field perspective, it demonstrates that several players are failing to do their jobs on a routine basis, dooming these plays from the start. Secondly, when taking Brown and promoted offensive coordinator Chris Beatty into account, it reveals a stubbornness in their approach to the game, as they’d rather stick to an ineffective scheme rather than adjust to their opponent’s actions.

The entire operation needs to rediscover the basics and practice executing on Monday night, from the head coach down. Their lack of identity has fatally wounded the Bears in several games this year, and Brown has not yet shown his team what their calling card is. Here’s the goal for Week 15: deploy a gameplan that works to the player’s strengths, and spin-off that foundation when the Vikings begin to adjust. Ensure that Williams is throwing the ball on time, the offensive line is sustaining blocks as long as they should, and the receivers hold on when the ball hits their hands. Trivial mistakes such as dropped passes or missed blocks are not befitting a team as talented as the Bears, so Brown should emphasize integrating the fundamentals in prime time tomorrow.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Vikings: 3 biggest storylines ahead of Week 15