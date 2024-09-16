Bears vs. Texans: Studs and duds from Chicago's Week 2 loss

The Chicago Bears (1-1) were defeated by the Houston Texans (2-0), 19-13, in a tough defensive battle on Sunday Night Football.

Chicago's defense was again showed why they're a top-five unit in the NFL -- holding one of the league's top offenses to just one touchdown. But it was more of the same from the Bears offense, which managed just 13 points, committed two turnovers (both Caleb Williams interceptions), mustered just 71 rushing yards and gave up seven sacks.

While the score was close, this game showcased the biggest concern with this team -- another stumbling offense that has a number of concerns and currently isn't able to win this team games.

We’re taking a look at the studs and duds from Chicago's loss vs. Houston:

Stud: LB Tremaine Edmunds

Credit to the entire Bears defense for keeping things as close as they were and holding an explosive Texans offense to just 19 points. But one shown above the rest in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who totaled a team-high 11 tackles, including one tackle-for-loss, one sack and one QB hit. His sack helped force a three-and-out on Houston's offense that served as a big momentum boost.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 15: Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Chicago Bears sacks C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Stud: S Kevin Byard

Again, there were many defensive players worthy of being named studs. But, since we're talking about a loss, we're going to keep it short and sweet. Kevin Byard also deserves a mention for his performance against the Texans. The veteran safety totaled a team-high 11 tackles, including one tackle for loss. He also recovered a fumble forced by defensive tackle Andrew Billings. That takeaway halted Houston's scoring drive inside the 5-yard line.

Studs: K Cairo Santos, P Tory Taylor

Once again, kicker Cairo Santos outscored his own offense and continues to show why he was worthy of his recent contract extension. Santos connected on field goals from 53 yards and 54 yards when the offense stalled, as well as his lone extra point attempt. Also, punter Tory Taylor continues to be worth the fourth-round pick Chicago used last April. The rookie had six punts for 248 yards, averaging 47.3 yards per punt, including a long of 57 yards. He also downed two inside the 20-yard line.

Dud: Bears offensive line

There's little doubt that the biggest thing holding this Bears team back is the play of the offensive line, which has been downright atrocious through two games. Once again, quarterback Caleb Williams was under constant duress by a dominant defensive front. Williams took a lot of big hits and was sacked a whopping seven times. It's a recipe for disaster, especially with 15 more games on deck. If the offensive line can't find a way to protect Williams, it would be a surprise to see him last the entire season with the big hits he's been taking.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 15: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears calls a play at the line during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Dud: OC Shane Waldron

From Luke Getsy to Shane Waldron, the Bears continue to struggle to find a competent offensive coordinator to make things run smooth. There's plenty of blame to go around for the offense's abysmal outing against the Texans (they're all on this list), but Waldron failed his offense. Whether it was failing to utilize some of the team's best weapons, including tight end Cole Kmet and running back Khalil Herbert, or getting away from what had worked earlier in the game, quick passes, Waldron showed why he might not be the answer in Chicago. And, unfortunately, it's looking like Williams is going to need to learn a new offense in Year 2.

Dud: QB Caleb Williams

Following a rough start in Week 1, Williams bounced back with a strong first-half performance against the Texans, where he completed 12-of-15 passes for 91 yards. That while having to deal with a shake offensive line. Unfortunately, it was the complete opposite in the second half, where he completed 11-of-22 passes for 83 yards and threw interceptions on back-to-back series. We're just two games into the Caleb Williams era, and while there's been some encouraging things, it's clear it's going to take some time for him to settle in, especially considering the offensive line around him. He needs to be better, as does the rest of the offense.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Texans: Studs and duds from Chicago's Week 2 loss