The Chicago Bears (4-11) released their final injury report ahead of their Week 17 prime-time game against the Seattle Seahawks (8-7), which featured some notable names.

The Bears ruled out four players for Thursday night's game, including left guard Teven Jenkins (calf), safety Elijah Hicks (ankle/foot), running back Travis Homer (hamstring) and safety Tarvarius Moore (knee). There are also three players who are listed as questionable: defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (knee), offensive lineman Doug Kramer (shoulder) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hip).

Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Seahawks after Wednesday's practice:

Player Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status DB Elijah Hicks ankle/foot DNP DNP DNP Out RB Travis Homer hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out OL Teven Jenkins calf DNP DNP DNP Out DB Tarvarius Moore knee DNP DNP DNP Out LB Amen Ogbongbemiga hip DNP LP LP Questionable DT Gervon Dexter knee LP LP LP Questionable OL Doug Kramer shoulder LP LP LP Questionable TE Marcedes Lewis NIR-rest -- DNP FP --

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Player Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status TE Brady Russell foot DNP DNP RB Kenneth Walker III ankle DNP DNP T Abraham Lucas knee/NIR-rest DNP LP LB Ernest Jones knee/NIR-rest DNP LP DE Leonard Williams foot/NIR-rest DNP LP TE Noah Fant knee LP FP RB Zach Charbonnet elbow LP FP C Olu Oluwatimi knee LP FP LB Derick Hall shoulder LP FP LB Uchenna Nwosu wrist LP FP SS K'Von Wallace ankle FP FP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Seahawks injury report: Latest updates, news for Wednesday