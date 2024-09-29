Bears vs. Rams: Studs and duds from Chicago's Week 4 win

The Chicago Bears (2-2) defeated the Los Angeles Rams (1-3), 24-18, in Week 4, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Bears battled back after a rough start in the first half, but the defense held the Rams to just six points in the first half. They also came away with a timely takeaway, where defensive end Montez Sweat's strip sack led to Chicago's first touchdown of the game, which kickstarted an impressive show in the second half.

D'Andre Swift led the offense with 165 scrimmage yards, including 93 yards on the ground (averaging 5.8 yards per carry), quarterback Caleb Williams settled in with a solid outing (completing 74% of his passes, throwing a touchdown and no turnovers) and DJ Moore got his first touchdown of the season.

There were several standout performances on offense, defense and special teams, which led to the team's second win of the season. We’re taking a look at the studs and duds from Chicago's win vs. Los Angeles:

Stud: RB D'Andre Swift

After three poor showings to start his Chicago career, running back D'Andre Swift had his best game of the season in a dominating effort both on the ground and through the air. Swift had 165 scrimmage yards, leading the Bears both in rushing (16 carries, 93 yards, touchdown) and receiving (seven catches, 72 yards). He also had a huge 36-yard rushing score that was the deciding score.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 29: D'Andre Swift #4 of the Chicago Bears carries the ball past Byron Young #0 of the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Stud: S Jaquan Brisker

Third-year safety Jaquan Brisker had a huge game against the Rams, where his physicality and ballhawking ability was on display. After having an early interception taken away (after he was out of bounds and didn't reestablish in bounds), he had the game-sealing interception of quarterback Matthew Stafford on the final possession of the game. Brisker didn't even give Stafford a chance to mount another late comeback. Brisker led the Bears with 12 tackles, including two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, one QB hit and that interception.

Stud: P Tory Taylor

Rookie Tory Taylor showed exactly why you use a fourth-round pick on a punter with the kind of game-changing performance he had against the Rams. Taylor proved to be a weapon for the Bears, especially late in the fourth quarter when they needed to flip the field. Taylor had five punts for 277 yards, averaging 55.4 yards per punt, and downed three inside the 20-yard line. That included a 66 yarder with just about two minutes left in the game, which pinned the Rams deep and forced a three-and-out. Taylor also downed the ball inside the 10-yard line on his final punt, which helped flip the field and prevent Matthew Stafford from mounting a comeback.

Stud: DE Montez Sweat

Defensive end Montez Sweat continues to be a dominant pass rush force for the Bears, and he made his presence known several times against the Rams. That included a key strip sack on quarterback Matthew Stafford that led to Chicago's first lead. Sweat blew through two blockers -- a receiver and tight end, mind you -- for the sack on Stafford. His fumble was recovered by cornerback Kyler Gordon and gave Chicago's offense the ball on the Rams' 16-yard line, which led to a Roschon Johnson 1-yard touchdown. Sweat finished with two tackles, including one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and one QB hit.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 29: Montez Sweat #98 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after forcing a fumble by Matthew Stafford (not pictured) of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Stud: QB Caleb Williams

After a three-turnover performance against the Colts last week, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams rebounded with a solid, turnover-free outing that led to a win against the Rams. Williams wasn't asked to throw the ball 52 times this week. While he had some early struggles in the first quarter, including overthrowing Rome Odunze and not being on the same page as DJ Moore on what would've been a touchdown in the end zone, he found a rhythm in the second half, taking the checkdowns with D'Andre Swift and making timely passes. Williams completed 17-of-23 passes (74%) for 157 yards with one touchdown and no turnovers for a 106.6 passer rating.

Dud: First-half offense

It's hard to find much to complain about after this encouraging victory, but things were as brutal as you'd imagine in the first half for Chicago's offense. The pass protection struggled, Caleb Williams didn't look comfortable and there were too many penalty yards. They once again found themselves subjected to self-inflicted mistakes with a number of pre-snap penalties that put them behind the chains and prevented them from finding a rhythm or establishing any sort of scoring drive. At one point, they had more penalty yards (40) than total yards (31) in the first half. But they turned things around, thanks to a timely takeaway from the defense, and running back Roschon Johnson scored the first touchdown to end the half on a high note. And it set the tone for the second half.

Dud: Run defense

Chicago's run defense struggled for a second consecutive week after allowing a 100-yard performance by Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor. This week, the Rams rushed for 119 yards, including a 94-yard game by Kyren Williams, who averaged .9 yards per carry and added a touchdown. The Bears defense also did allow quarterback Matthew Stafford to pass on them with ease at times. But, when all is said and done, they managed to keep the Rams out of the endzone until the fourth quarter -- and they held them under 20 points, which was good enough for the win.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Rams: Studs and duds from Chicago's Week 4 win