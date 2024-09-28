Bears vs. Rams: 3 reasons for optimism in Week 4

The Chicago Bears will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 with both teams having the same record at 1-2 on the season, and the Bears looking to snap their two-game skid. Last week, the Rams pulled off a miraculous comeback over their division rivals, San Francisco 49ers, while Chicago dropped a second consecutive road game, losing 21-16 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Los Angeles will come into the game with 11 total players on injured reserve, including two offensive linemen and star second-year wide receiver Puka Nacua. The team will also be without All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was not placed on injured reserve, but it is dealing with an ankle sprain.

With the Rams having a very susceptible defense and their offense being without several key players, there is reason for Bears fans to be optimistic about a victory in Week 4. Here are three main reasons for optimism for Chicago:

1. Rams are injury depleted

Matthew Stafford has had plenty of success against Chicago, but it is a much tougher ask while being down two starting linemen and his two top receivers. The Rams have leaned heavily on running back Kyren Williams while their offense has battled injuries, which makes him the clear focus point for an aggressive Bears defense.

The Bears were able to make Anthony Richardson play sub-par as he only completed 50% of his passes and threw two interceptions on the day. They were picked up apart by the running attack of Indianapolis, so if they fix the run defense, there may not be may open opportunities for the Rams on offense.

Taking advantage of a depleted team is one way to get back on track, and the Bears will have to make Stafford have a rough day against them, although he's 12-9 against them in his career.

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 01: Keenan Allen #13 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

2. The likely return of Keenan Allen

As one team is fighting through many injuries, another team, the Bears, may be getting healthier. Although it's not official yet, head coach Matt Eberflus believes that wide receiver Keenan Allen, will be good to go after missing the past two games.

In Week 3, the Bears were able to get major contributions from rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze and tight end Cole Kmet who combined for 209 receiving yards, as the passing game started to get some consistency. Week 1 was an incredibly atrocious display of offense while the defense carried the Bears to their lone victory, but as the offense starts to find themselves, getting everyone on the field will be crucial.

The trio of DJ Moore, Odunze, and Allen barely played together in Week 1, so there's no telling what this offense is truly capable of just yet. Any time a Pro Bowl wide receiver gets on the field, it can only lead to positive production. Allen can help the offense continue to progress and hopefully take their success to the next level.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

3. Caleb Williams' growth and development after three games

After throwing for 363 yards in Week 3 against the Colts, Caleb Williams had more passing yards in that game than his first two pro games combined. One big chunk of those yards came on a Hail Mary completion just short of the end zone at the end of the first half, but there were many moments of growth from Williams in the loss.

The offensive play calling was under fire all week after many confusing and failed plays hindered the team's chances to put points on the board, but Williams also didn't help with his three turnovers. If he can reduce the turnovers that he consistently promises to do so, Williams, potentially with Keenan Allen's return, should have more confidence against the Rams.

Los Angeles has one of the league's worst defenses on paper, and while the on paper statistics didn't play in the Bears' favor against the Colts weak run defense, at least the passing game started to grow. Even with the offensive line struggling, and not having all of his weapons available to him, Caleb Williams has started to show what he could be capable of, even with bad play calling on offense. If he can limit the turnovers and ride his own momentum, he could put the Bears in a very favorable place to pull off the victory at home.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs Rams: 3 reasons for optimism in Week 4