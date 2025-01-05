Bears vs. Packers: Studs and duds from Week 18 win

The Chicago Bears (5-12) wrapped the 2024 season with a 24-22 win over the hated Green Bay Packers (11-6), which ended Chicago's 10-game losing streak since their 4-2 start, as well as an 11-game losing skid against Green Bay. Interim head coach Thomas Brown is now 1-4 after taking over for Matt Eberflus.

The Bears had nothing to play for while the Packers were playing for playoff positioning, and Chicago finally got their revenge that was six years in the making. Despite some mistakes, this was the most complete game the Bears have played since before the bye week -- when their last win occurred. It's also crazy when you realize the Bears were mere inches -- and one blocked field goal -- away from sweeping the Packers this season.

There were a few noteworthy performances, good and bad, in this victory. We’re taking a look at the studs and duds from Chicago's win vs. Green Bay:

Stud: K Cairo Santos

The last time Cairo Santos lined up to attempt a game-winning field goal against the Packers, it was blocked and continued a trend of brutal losses. This time, from 51 yards out, Santos connected for the game-winner to give the Bears its first win over Green Bay since Dec. 16, 2018.

Jan 5, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (8) celebrates while walking from the field following the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Dud: Run defense

Overall, Chicago's defense was solid against Green Bay, who lost starting quarterback Jordan Love near the end of the first half. They had a pair of turnovers and held the Packers to 22 points. But the run defense was once again the low point of the defense, allowing nearly 200 yards on the ground to Green Bay. The Packers totaled 183 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including 73 yards from Emanuel Wilson and 59 yards from Chris Brooks.

Stud: WR DJ Moore

Moore was one field goal away from being a dud on this list after a costly fumble nearly gave the Packers the win. Luckily, the offense responded to put them in a position to win. Moore had an 18-yard reception on third-and-11 to set up Santos' game-winning 51-yard field goal. Moore led the Bears with nine catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Dud: WR Keenan Allen

There's no denying that Allen has become Caleb Williams' most reliable target -- and that could very well earn him a one-year contract extension this offseason. But Allen didn't save his best for last in this game. While Allen caught all three passes thrown his way for 25 yards, he had a costly interception -- yes, you read that right -- on a trick play where he essentially just threw it even though his target, Rome Odunze, was covered.

Chicago Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell (39) returns a punt for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 5, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Stud: PR Josh Blackwell

The Bears special teams played a huge role in the team's upset win over the Packers, and it started early in the first quarter with Blackwell -- thanks to some trickery drawn up by special teams coordinator Richard Hightower. After forcing the Packers to punt, DJ Moore faked like he was receiving the punt, which drew Green Bay defenders his way. But they didn't see Blackwell fielding the ball on the other side of the field, and he easily ran it back 94 yards for the touchdown.

Stud: QB Caleb Williams

Don't look now, but the Bears might just have a quarterback that thrives against the Packers. While Williams had pedestrian numbers -- completing 21-of-29 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown with a 95.7 passer rating -- he once again led Chicago to a game-winning field goal attempt. While the last one was blocked back in November, Cairo Santos booted this one through to give them the win. Williams becomes the first Bears quarterback to defeat the Packers since Mitch Trubisky in 2018. And he actually should be 2-0 against Green Bay, if not for a blocked field goal.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 05: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 05, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Stud: S Kevin Byard

The Bears defense got after the Packers in this season finale, and Byard led the way in the secondary. Byard led the team with 14 total tackles, and he had a strip sack of Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis off a blitz. It marked Byard's second sack of the season and the 13th fumble recovery of the season, their most since 2017.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Packers: Studs and duds from Week 18 win