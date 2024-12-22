Bears vs. Lions: Studs and duds from tough Week 16 loss

The Chicago Bears (4-11) suffered a 34-17 loss to the Detroit Lions (13-2) in Week 16, which marked their ninth straight loss since a 4-2 start. Interim head coach Thomas Brown is now 0-3 since taking over for the fired Matt Eberflus.

The Bears strung together another uninspired performance where they were outcoached, outplayed and continued to make the self-inflicted mistakes that have defined their 2024 season since that fateful Hail Mary loss in Week 8. Chicago's offense strung together four miserable drives to start the game before Caleb Williams and co. finally found a rhythm with back-to-back touchdown drives in the second quarter. Unfortunately, they wouldn't score another touchdown. Meanwhile, the defense was abysmal, including allowing an 82-yard touchdown, allowing 30-plus points in their third straight game.

There were plenty of noteworthy performances, good and bad, in this defeat. We’re taking a look at the studs and duds from the Bears' loss vs. Detroit:

Stud: QB Caleb Williams

After a rough start for the offense that included a pair of Rome Odunze fumbles, Williams and the offense finally caught fire in the second quarter. Despite operating behind an offensive line missing their starting left tackle and left guard -- who exited with injuries -- Williams was efficient for the final three quarters. He completed 26-of-40 passes for 334 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions with a 107.7 passer rating. Williams also led the Bears with 36 rushing yards on six carries.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 22: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears passes the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Dud: HC Thomas Brown

Brown is no 0-3 as the Bears' interim head coach, and it's been more of the same of what we came to experience form Matt Eberflus -- an undisciplined team that continues to beat themselves and has an eye to the offseason. While the Lions are a Super Bowl contender and have only two losses this season, Chicago kicked shot themselves in the foot with more self-inflicted mistakes, including ill-timed penalties that extended Detroit drives or wiped out positive plays. Brown's decision to boot a field goal -- the Bears' final points of the game in the third quarter -- was also questionable down three scores.

Stud: WR Keenan Allen

While Allen has been up-and-down this season, he had his best outing with the Bears in Sunday's loss to the Lions. Allen led the team with nine catches for 141 yards, including a beautiful 45-yard touchdown from Williams in the second quarter. While many doubt if Chicago will re-sign Allen in the offseason, he's Cleary developed a rapport with Williams, and it would be smart to try signing him to a team-friendly, one-year deal to keep that going as Williams transitions to a new offense and head coach.

Dud: CB Tyrique Stevenson

Stevenson hasn't been the same since that ill-fated Hail Mary sequence that unofficially ended the Bears' 2024 season. Against the Lions, Stevenson, who had six tackles, had a rough going. He dropped what would've been an early game-changing interception -- possibly a pick-6 -- that instead led to Lions points. While Stevenson avoided getting into a trash-talking fight with Jameson Williams (Round 2), he later allowed an 82-yard touchdown to Williams, with safety Jonathan Owens also in coverage.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 22: Keenan Allen #13 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after his touchdown reception against the Detroit Lions with Rome Odunze #15 during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Stud: 2nd half Rome Odunze

Odunze had a strong showing in the second half against the Lions, putting together one of his better performances in his rookie season after a brutal start (more on that later.) Odunze caught four passes for 77 yards, including a 30-yard completion. He showcased some good ball skills, and it's clear he has a bright future.

Dud: 1st half Rome Odunze

While Odunze had a strong second half, things didn't start well in the first half, where he committed two costly turnovers. Odunze had two fumbles in the first quarter, including fumbling a handoff from Williams and later fumbling the ball after a big gain on a promising drive.

Dud: Bears interior offensive line

For what it's worth, Caleb Williams wasn't sacked until the fourth quarter against the Lions, which was certainly growth considering he's the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL this season. While right tackle Darnell Wright and left tackle Braxton Jones and later Larry Borom were solid, the interior of the line had a rough go, especially after Teven Jenkins exited with an injury. The trio of Jake Curhan, Coleman Shelton and Matt Pryor was a recipe for disaster, which included a run game that totaled just 59 yards and whose leading rusher was their quarterback.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) makes a catch and runs for a touchdown against Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) during the first half at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.

Dud: S Jonathan Owens

The Bears secondary really misses Jaquan Brisker, who remains on injured reserve after a concussion sustained in Week 5. While Jonathan Owens led Chicago in tackles (eight, including one tackle for loss), he had a rough go against the Lions, including most notably in coverage against Jameson Williams on an 82-yard touchdown reception from Jared Goff. Owens also gave up a 21-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Sam LaPorta to open the second half.

