The Chicago Bears (4-7) will face off against the Detroit Lions (10-1) on Thanksgiving, where Chicago is aiming to snap a five-game losing streak and record their first NFC North win this season.

Chicago is coming off a 30-27 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which featured more coaching mishaps and self-inflicted mistakes that prevented another victory. The good news is rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had arguably the best game of his young career against a talented Brian Flores defense. That included leading the Bears to 11 points in the final two minutes to force overtime. Unfortunately, the defense surrendered 452 yards and collapsed in overtime to seal the defeat.

Chicago is a 10-point road underdog against the Lions, according to BetMGM. But what do the experts think? Here's a look:

Jarrett Bell: Lions

Chris Bumbaca: Bears

Nate Davis: Lions

Tyler Dragon: Lions

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Lions

Lorenzo Reyes: Lions

Ali Bhanpuri: Lions

Brooke Cersosimo: Lions

Dan Parr: Lions

Gennaro Filice: Lions

Tom Blair: Lions

Stephania Bell: No pick

Matt Bowen: Lions

Mike Clay: Lions

Jeremy Fowler: Lions

Dan Graziano: Bears

Kalyn Kahler: No pick

Kimberley Martin: Lions

Eric Moody: Lions

Jason Reid: No pick

Lindsey Thiry: No pick

Sam Wickersham: Lions

Pete Prisco: Lions

Will Brinson: Lions

Jared Dubin: Lions

Ryan Wilson: Lions

John Breech: Lions

Tyler Sullivan: Lions

Dave Richard: Lions

Jamey Eisenberg: No pick

Gary Davenport: Lions

Brad Gagnon: Bears

Ian Hanford: Bears

Kris Knox: Bears

Vince Michelino: Lions

Maurice Moton: Bears

Wes O’Donnell: Lions

Brent Sobleski: Bears

Alyssa Barbieri: Lions

Brendan Sugrue: Lions

Mike Pendleton: Lions

Vincent Parise: Lions

Bottom Line

Experts overwhelmingly believe the Lions will beat the Bears on Thanksgiving. Here’s how the final tally looks:

Lions: 30

Bears: 7

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Lions: Experts make game picks for Week 13