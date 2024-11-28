Bears vs. Lions: Experts make game picks for Week 13
The Chicago Bears (4-7) will face off against the Detroit Lions (10-1) on Thanksgiving, where Chicago is aiming to snap a five-game losing streak and record their first NFC North win this season.
Chicago is coming off a 30-27 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which featured more coaching mishaps and self-inflicted mistakes that prevented another victory. The good news is rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had arguably the best game of his young career against a talented Brian Flores defense. That included leading the Bears to 11 points in the final two minutes to force overtime. Unfortunately, the defense surrendered 452 yards and collapsed in overtime to seal the defeat.
Chicago is a 10-point road underdog against the Lions, according to BetMGM. But what do the experts think? Here's a look:
USA Today
Jarrett Bell: Lions
Chris Bumbaca: Bears
Nate Davis: Lions
Tyler Dragon: Lions
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Lions
Lorenzo Reyes: Lions
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri: Lions
Brooke Cersosimo: Lions
Dan Parr: Lions
Gennaro Filice: Lions
Tom Blair: Lions
ESPN
Stephania Bell: No pick
Matt Bowen: Lions
Mike Clay: Lions
Jeremy Fowler: Lions
Dan Graziano: Bears
Kalyn Kahler: No pick
Kimberley Martin: Lions
Eric Moody: Lions
Jason Reid: No pick
Lindsey Thiry: No pick
Sam Wickersham: Lions
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: Lions
Will Brinson: Lions
Jared Dubin: Lions
Ryan Wilson: Lions
John Breech: Lions
Tyler Sullivan: Lions
Dave Richard: Lions
Jamey Eisenberg: No pick
Bleacher Report
Gary Davenport: Lions
Brad Gagnon: Bears
Ian Hanford: Bears
Kris Knox: Bears
Vince Michelino: Lions
Maurice Moton: Bears
Wes O’Donnell: Lions
Brent Sobleski: Bears
Bears Wire
Alyssa Barbieri: Lions
Brendan Sugrue: Lions
Mike Pendleton: Lions
Vincent Parise: Lions
Bottom Line
Experts overwhelmingly believe the Lions will beat the Bears on Thanksgiving. Here’s how the final tally looks:
Lions: 30
Bears: 7
This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Lions: Experts make game picks for Week 13