Bears vs. Jaguars, Week 6 injury report: Thursday

brendan sugrue, bears wire
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears (3-2) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4), which included a couple of additional players who weren't on the first report.

The Bears conducted a full practice Thursday in London in the English countryside. Jaquan Brisker (concussion) defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) didn't travel with the team and aren't expected to play Sunday. Brisker has already been ruled out.

Elsewhere, cornerback Kyler Gordon was a full participant with a heel injury while left guard Teven Jenkins did not practice due to his ankle injury. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was added as a limited participant due to a calf injury, while tight end Marcedes Lewis got a veteran rest day. Defensive end Jacob Martin, who's been on injured reserve since Week 1, was once again a full participant as he nears his return to action.

Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Jaguars after Thursday's practice:

Chicago Bears

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DB Jaquan Brisker

concussion

DNP

DNP

DL Zacch Pickens

groin

DNP

DNP

DB Terell Smith

hip

DNP

DNP

CB Kyler Gordon

heel

LP

FP

OL Teven Jenkins

ankle

LP

DNP

DL Jacob Martin*

toe

FP

FP

TE Marcedes Lewis

rest

--

DNP

DB Tyrique Stevenson

calf

--

LP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Jacksonville Jaguars

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

