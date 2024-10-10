Bears vs. Jaguars, Week 6 injury report: Thursday

The Chicago Bears (3-2) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4), which included a couple of additional players who weren't on the first report.

The Bears conducted a full practice Thursday in London in the English countryside. Jaquan Brisker (concussion) defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) didn't travel with the team and aren't expected to play Sunday. Brisker has already been ruled out.

Elsewhere, cornerback Kyler Gordon was a full participant with a heel injury while left guard Teven Jenkins did not practice due to his ankle injury. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was added as a limited participant due to a calf injury, while tight end Marcedes Lewis got a veteran rest day. Defensive end Jacob Martin, who's been on injured reserve since Week 1, was once again a full participant as he nears his return to action.

Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Jaguars after Thursday's practice:

Chicago Bears

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DB Jaquan Brisker concussion DNP DNP DL Zacch Pickens groin DNP DNP DB Terell Smith hip DNP DNP CB Kyler Gordon heel LP FP OL Teven Jenkins ankle LP DNP DL Jacob Martin* toe FP FP TE Marcedes Lewis rest -- DNP DB Tyrique Stevenson calf -- LP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Jacksonville Jaguars

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

