Bears vs. Jaguars, Week 6 injury report: Thursday
The Chicago Bears (3-2) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4), which included a couple of additional players who weren't on the first report.
The Bears conducted a full practice Thursday in London in the English countryside. Jaquan Brisker (concussion) defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) didn't travel with the team and aren't expected to play Sunday. Brisker has already been ruled out.
Elsewhere, cornerback Kyler Gordon was a full participant with a heel injury while left guard Teven Jenkins did not practice due to his ankle injury. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was added as a limited participant due to a calf injury, while tight end Marcedes Lewis got a veteran rest day. Defensive end Jacob Martin, who's been on injured reserve since Week 1, was once again a full participant as he nears his return to action.
Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Jaguars after Thursday's practice:
Chicago Bears
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DB Jaquan Brisker
concussion
DNP
DNP
DL Zacch Pickens
groin
DNP
DNP
DB Terell Smith
hip
DNP
DNP
CB Kyler Gordon
heel
LP
FP
OL Teven Jenkins
ankle
LP
DNP
DL Jacob Martin*
toe
FP
FP
TE Marcedes Lewis
rest
--
DNP
DB Tyrique Stevenson
calf
--
LP
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
Jacksonville Jaguars
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Jaguars, Week 6 injury report: Thursday