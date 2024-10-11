Bears vs. Jaguars, Week 6 injury report: Friday

The Chicago Bears (3-2) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4), which included some big blows to the secondary.

The Bears had four players who didn't practice Friday in London, including safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip), who all didn't travel with the team and aren't expected to play Sunday. Brisker has already been ruled out.

But Chicago suffered another blow to the secondary with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who suffered a calf injury Thursday, didn't practice and has been ruled doubtful for Sunday. That means it'll likely be Jaylon Jones getting the starting nod opposite Jaylon Johnson.

The good news is cornerback Kyler Gordon was a full participant with a heel injury and removed from the injury report while left guard Teven Jenkins was limited with an ankle injury and is questionable. Defensive end Jacob Martin, who's been on injured reserve since Week 1, was once again a full participant as he approaches a return to the roster.

Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Jaguars after Friday's practice:

Chicago Bears

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DB Jaquan Brisker concussion DNP DNP DNP Out DL Zacch Pickens groin DNP DNP DNP Out DB Terell Smith hip DNP DNP DNP Out CB Kyler Gordon heel LP FP FP -- OL Teven Jenkins ankle LP DNP LP Questionable DL Jacob Martin* toe FP FP FP Questionable TE Marcedes Lewis rest -- DNP FP -- DB Tyrique Stevenson calf -- LP DNP Doubtful

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Jacksonville Jaguars

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status S Daniel Thomas hamstring LP LP WR Gabe Davis knee LP LP TE Evan Engram hamstring LP LP LB Yasir Abdullah neck LP LP LB Devin Lloyd knee LP LP S Darnell Savage quadricep LP LP RB Travis Etienne shoulder LP LP CB Tyson Cambell hamstring LP LP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Jaguars, Week 6 injury report: Friday