Bears vs. Jaguars, Week 6 injury report: Friday

alyssa barbieri, bears wire
·2 min read

The Chicago Bears (3-2) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4), which included some big blows to the secondary.

The Bears had four players who didn't practice Friday in London, including safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip), who all didn't travel with the team and aren't expected to play Sunday. Brisker has already been ruled out.

But Chicago suffered another blow to the secondary with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who suffered a calf injury Thursday, didn't practice and has been ruled doubtful for Sunday. That means it'll likely be Jaylon Jones getting the starting nod opposite Jaylon Johnson.

The good news is cornerback Kyler Gordon was a full participant with a heel injury and removed from the injury report while left guard Teven Jenkins was limited with an ankle injury and is questionable. Defensive end Jacob Martin, who's been on injured reserve since Week 1, was once again a full participant as he approaches a return to the roster.

Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Jaguars after Friday's practice:

Chicago Bears

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DB Jaquan Brisker

concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DL Zacch Pickens

groin

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DB Terell Smith

hip

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Kyler Gordon

heel

LP

FP

FP

--

OL Teven Jenkins

ankle

LP

DNP

LP

Questionable

DL Jacob Martin*

toe

FP

FP

FP

Questionable

TE Marcedes Lewis

rest

--

DNP

FP

--

DB Tyrique Stevenson

calf

--

LP

DNP

Doubtful

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Jacksonville Jaguars

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

S Daniel Thomas

hamstring

LP

LP

WR Gabe Davis

knee

LP

LP

TE Evan Engram

hamstring

LP

LP

LB Yasir Abdullah

neck

LP

LP

LB Devin Lloyd

knee

LP

LP

S Darnell Savage

quadricep

LP

LP

RB Travis Etienne

shoulder

LP

LP

CB Tyson Cambell

hamstring

LP

LP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

