Bears vs. Jaguars, Week 6 injury report: Friday
The Chicago Bears (3-2) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4), which included some big blows to the secondary.
The Bears had four players who didn't practice Friday in London, including safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip), who all didn't travel with the team and aren't expected to play Sunday. Brisker has already been ruled out.
But Chicago suffered another blow to the secondary with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who suffered a calf injury Thursday, didn't practice and has been ruled doubtful for Sunday. That means it'll likely be Jaylon Jones getting the starting nod opposite Jaylon Johnson.
The good news is cornerback Kyler Gordon was a full participant with a heel injury and removed from the injury report while left guard Teven Jenkins was limited with an ankle injury and is questionable. Defensive end Jacob Martin, who's been on injured reserve since Week 1, was once again a full participant as he approaches a return to the roster.
Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Jaguars after Friday's practice:
Chicago Bears
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DB Jaquan Brisker
concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DL Zacch Pickens
groin
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DB Terell Smith
hip
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Kyler Gordon
heel
LP
FP
FP
--
OL Teven Jenkins
ankle
LP
DNP
LP
Questionable
DL Jacob Martin*
toe
FP
FP
FP
Questionable
TE Marcedes Lewis
rest
--
DNP
FP
--
DB Tyrique Stevenson
calf
--
LP
DNP
Doubtful
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
Jacksonville Jaguars
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
S Daniel Thomas
hamstring
LP
LP
WR Gabe Davis
knee
LP
LP
TE Evan Engram
hamstring
LP
LP
LB Yasir Abdullah
neck
LP
LP
LB Devin Lloyd
knee
LP
LP
S Darnell Savage
quadricep
LP
LP
RB Travis Etienne
shoulder
LP
LP
CB Tyson Cambell
hamstring
LP
LP
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Jaguars, Week 6 injury report: Friday