Bears vs. Jaguars: 10 crazy stats from Chicago's win in Week 6

The Chicago Bears (4-2) head into their bye week after winning their last three games, with includes two wins where the offense put up 35-plus points.

After dismantling the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) in London on Sunday, the Bears have plenty of momentum rolling on their side, and with a bye week this week, it'll allow for everyone to get healthy and prepare for a second half that is filled with big and meaningful games.

With two straight games of 35-plus points or more for the offense, Caleb Williams' continued growth and 12 straight games of 21 points or less allowed by the defense, the Bears continuing to pile up some noteworthy stats after their games. Seeing records broken and new records made, here are 10 of the craziest stats to come out of the Week 6 victory over the Jaguars.

1. Caleb Williams is the fourth rookie QB to have 4 touchdown passes and 50+ rush yards

In today's @ChicagoBears win in London, Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) became the 4th rookie QB ever with 4+ TD passes & 50+ rush yards in a game.



He is now the 1st QB selected No. 1 overall in the common draft era to win 4 of his first 6 career starts. pic.twitter.com/xNT7qcqwir — NFL345 (@NFL345) October 13, 2024

The rising greatness of Caleb Williams can not be ignored. After a rough and slow start to his career, he had his best statistical game on paper. Throwing for four touchdowns against the Jaguars, adding 50 yards rushing, Williams joined rare company as rookie quarterbacks to accomplish this feat. There is plenty more noteworthy stats from Williams following this win.

2. Caleb Williams has highest-ever completion percentage for a rookie quarterback with 25+ passes and 4 touchdowns

Caleb Williams’ completion rate of 79% is the highest single-game mark in league history by a rookie with 25+ attempts and 4+ passing TDs 🔥



H/T @gregauman https://t.co/aVfKcYc00O pic.twitter.com/rHbvtVobS6 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 13, 2024

This is the second game in the last three victories in which Williams only had six incompletions in the game, the other came in the win over the Los Angeles Rams. If it wasn't for a poor decision and under-thrown interception, Williams would've had an even higher completion percentage to compliment his four touchdown passes and 50 rushing yards on the game.

3. The Bears scored 5 offensive touchdowns in back-to-back games for first time since 1956

The Eagle has landed. The Bears have scored five offensive touchdowns in back-to-back games for the first time since 1956, per @stathead. — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) October 13, 2024

No matter who the opponent is, the Bears accomplishing a feat they haven't done in 68 years in certainly worth mentioning. The five offensive touchdowns in the past two games came against lowly defensive teams in the Carolina Panthers and Jaguars, but the bigger point is the offense is starting to come together. The first three weeks of the season were brutal for the offense with Shane Waldron being heavily criticized, but it seems as Williams is growing, the offense is putting up top-notch production.

4. Caleb Williams is the first Bears rookie QB to throw for 3+ touchdowns since Cade McCown in 1999

Caleb Williams is the first #Bears rookie QB to throw 3 TD in a game since Cade McNown in 1999. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) October 13, 2024

Before Sunday, Cade McNown had been the last Bears rookie quarterback to throw for three or more touchdowns, doing so in 1999. In that game, McNown did so in a losing effort, as Chicago lost 48-22 to Washington. He would also throw three interceptions in that loss, but would follow it up with a four touchdown and two interception performance later in the 1999 season in a win over the Detroit Lions.

5. Caleb Williams set career highs in several passing categories

Caleb Williams set career-highs in success rate (58.8%), TD passes (4) and CPOE (+12.5%) in the Bears 35-16 victory over the Jaguars.



Williams excelled on quick passes, completing 13 of 14 passes for 111 yards & 3 TD (9 first downs).



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/N8B98elTa2 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 13, 2024

Throwing four touchdown passes, a success rate of 58.8%, and a completion percentage over expected (+12.5%) Williams set career highs in those three categories against the Jaguars. He was also nearly perfect on quick passes, only having one incompletion, getting nine first downs on those quick throws, and three of his four touchdowns came in that same fashion.

6. Caleb Williams has the best win-loss record for No. 1 pick QB after 6 career starts since merger

Rookie quarterbacks, especially those taken at No. 1, don't normally have this success as quickly as Williams is having. Again, the strength of opponents will come into question, but the fact that Williams has the best record after six games with a 4-2 record, he's showing that whether it be because of offensive production or the defense stepping up, games are being won.

7. The NFC North has the highest point differential in the league after six weeks

Currently the 4 highest point differentials in the league all reside in the NFC North.



1. Minnesota Vikings (+63)

2. Detroit Lions (+60)

3. Chicago Bears (+47)

4. Green Bay Packers (+41)



The NFC North also happens to hold the league’s best conference record (17-5). — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) October 13, 2024

There's no better time for Williams and the Bears to be succeeding, because they're going to be tested in the second half of the season. Through the first six games of all the teams in the NFC North division, the four teams have the highest point differential in the league, and they also carry the best record in the league with 17 wins to just five losses on the season.

8. Caleb Williams becomes first quarterback taken No. 1 overall in common draft era to win 4 of first 6 starts

Caleb Williams became the first quarterback drafted No. 1 overall to to win four of his first six career starts in the common-draft era. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 14, 2024

As mentioned, there were plenty of stats set or created by Williams, and his place in history doesn't just come with the team, but across all No. 1 quarterbacks selected in league history. Getting those victories early, as also noted by his win-loss record to begin his career, will only just continue to build confidence for Williams as he looks to mold into the long-term answer as the franchise quarterback.

9. Bears defense has 41 takeaways since start of the 2023 season

After getting 28 total takeaways last season, the Bears have nearly half that total amount in six games, with 13 takeaways to begin the season. Their defense is most notably led by their standout secondary with young stars Jaylon Johnson and Jaquan Brisker atop that unit. There's been takeaways by all members of the defensive unit showing that this defense, coached by defensive coordinator Eric Washington, has a knack for getting the ball back into the hands of their offense.

10. Keenan Allen and Cole Kmet because first Bears duo with 2 touchdowns or more since 1970

Quite the note from @BearsPR: Keenan Allen and Cole Kmet became the first Bears pairing to haul in multiple receiving touchdowns in the same game since Jim Seymour and Dick Gordon in a 31-13 win over the Bills at Wrigley Field in 1970. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 14, 2024

In their win over the Jaguars, the Bears broke a few records that have been around for 50+ years. Not only did they score five offensive touchdowns for the first time since 1956, but tight end Cole Kmet and receiver Keenan Allen became the first pair of Bears to score multiple receiving touchdowns since 1970. Not only is that stat noteworthy, the last time it happened, the Bears were playing in Wrigley Field against the Buffalo Bills.

There is no doubting that the Bears are continuing to set new records and reach new heights each and every week. As they continue to put on impressive performances on both offense and defense, this 2024 team are showing levels of production that has not been seen in decades.

