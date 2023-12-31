Advertisement

Bears vs. Falcons: How to watch, listen and stream Week 17 game

Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read

The Chicago Bears (6-9) will face the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) on New Year’s Eve, where they’re looking to stack back-to-back wins in their final home game of the season.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 17 matchup:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)

Television

CBS

Announcers

Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst), Ross Tucker (analyst), Amanda Renner (sideline)

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

ESPN 1000 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 228

Falcons feed: XM 383

Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

  • Spread: Bears (-2.5)

  • Money line: Bears (-150), Falcons (+125)

  • Over/Under: 38

2023 Schedule

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (CT)

1

Sept. 10

vs.

Green Bay Packers

3:25 p.m.

2

Sept. 17

at

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12 p.m.

3

Sept. 24

at

Kansas City Chiefs

3:25 p.m.

4

Oct. 1

vs.

Denver Broncos

12 p.m.

5

Oct. 5

at

Washington Commanders*

7:15 p.m.

6

Oct. 15

vs.

Minnesota Vikings

12 p.m.

7

Oct. 22

vs.

Las Vegas Raiders

12 p.m.

8

Oct. 29

at

Los Angeles Chargers*

7:20 p.m.

9

Nov. 5

at

New Orleans Saints

12 p.m.

10

Nov. 12

vs.

Carolina Panthers*

7:15 p.m.

11

Nov. 19

at

Detroit Lions

12 p.m.

12

Nov. 26

at

Minnesota Vikings*

7:15 p.m.

13

BYE WEEK

14

Dec. 10

vs.

Detroit Lions

12 p.m.

15

Dec. 17

at

Cleveland Browns

12 p.m.

16

Dec. 24

vs.

Arizona Cardinals

3:25 p.m.

17

Dec. 31

vs.

Atlanta Falcons

12 p.m.

18

TBD

at

Green Bay Packers

TBD

*prime-time game

