Bears vs. Falcons: How to watch, listen and stream Week 17 game
The Chicago Bears (6-9) will face the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) on New Year’s Eve, where they’re looking to stack back-to-back wins in their final home game of the season.
Here’s how you can tune into the Week 17 matchup:
Game Information
Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons
Date: Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023
Time: 12 p.m. CT
Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)
Television
CBS
Announcers
Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst), Ross Tucker (analyst), Amanda Renner (sideline)
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
Radio
ESPN 1000 (Chicago)
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: XM 228
Falcons feed: XM 383
Betting Odds (via BetMGM)
Spread: Bears (-2.5)
Money line: Bears (-150), Falcons (+125)
Over/Under: 38
NFL Wire Site
2023 Schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (CT)
1
Sept. 10
vs.
3:25 p.m.
2
Sept. 17
at
12 p.m.
3
Sept. 24
at
3:25 p.m.
4
Oct. 1
vs.
12 p.m.
5
Oct. 5
at
7:15 p.m.
6
Oct. 15
vs.
12 p.m.
7
Oct. 22
vs.
12 p.m.
8
Oct. 29
at
7:20 p.m.
9
Nov. 5
at
12 p.m.
10
Nov. 12
vs.
7:15 p.m.
11
Nov. 19
at
12 p.m.
12
Nov. 26
at
Minnesota Vikings*
7:15 p.m.
13
BYE WEEK
14
Dec. 10
vs.
Detroit Lions
12 p.m.
15
Dec. 17
at
12 p.m.
16
Dec. 24
vs.
3:25 p.m.
17
Dec. 31
vs.
Atlanta Falcons
12 p.m.
18
TBD
at
Green Bay Packers
TBD
*prime-time game