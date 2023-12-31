Bears vs. Falcons: How to watch, listen and stream Week 17 game

The Chicago Bears (6-9) will face the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) on New Year’s Eve, where they’re looking to stack back-to-back wins in their final home game of the season.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 17 matchup:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)

Television

CBS

Announcers

Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst), Ross Tucker (analyst), Amanda Renner (sideline)

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

ESPN 1000 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 228

Falcons feed: XM 383

Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

Spread : Bears (-2.5)

Money line : Bears (-150), Falcons (+125)

Over/Under: 38

NFL Wire Site

Falcons Wire

2023 Schedule

*prime-time game

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire