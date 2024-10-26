The Chicago Bears (4-2) will face the Washington Commanders (5-2) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking for its fourth consecutive win.

Chicago is coming off a bye week which allowed rest for banged up players. But before that, the Bears delivered a 35-16 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, where rookie quarterback Caleb Williams threw for four touchdowns and the defense continued its dominance even down key starters in the secondary. It marked Chicago's third straight win and ninth consecutive "home" victory.

This matchup was flexed to the late window given the anticipated matchup between No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels, but it's no guarantee we'll see the top rookies battle it out as Daniels is nursing a rib injury and is officially a game-time decision.

Let's see if the Bears will be on in your part of the country.

If you live in the red area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Commanders locally at 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS (via 506sports.com).

NFL Week 8 TV Map: CBS late

Most of the country will get the Bears-Commanders game (red). The rest of the country will get Chiefs-Raiders (blue) and Panthers-Broncos (green) as part of CBS's late slate of games.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the Bears-Commanders call for CBS.

The Bears and Commanders kick things off Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Commanders: TV broadcast map for Week 8