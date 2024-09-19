Advertisement

Bears vs. Colts, Week 3 injury report: Thursday

alyssa barbieri, bears wire
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears (1-1) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts (0-2), which featured a long list of notable names.

The Bears had three players who didn't practice Wednesday due to injury, including receiver Keenan Allen (heel), fullback Khari Blasingame and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin). The good news is left guard Teven Jenkins, who missed Wednesday's practice with a thigh injury, returned to practice in limited fashion.

Elsewhere, there were seven others who were limited, including defensive tackle Andrew Billings (groin), right guard Nate Davis (groin), receiver Rome Odunze (knee) and defensive ends Montez Sweat (elbow) and DeMarcus Walker (foot).

Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Colts after Thursday's practice:

Chicago Bears

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

WR Keenan Allen

heel

DNP

DNP

FB Khari Blasingame

hand/knee

DNP

DNP

OL Teven Jenkins

thigh

DNP

LP

TE Marcedes Lewis

vet rest

--

DNP

DL Zacch Pickens

groin

DNP

DNP

OL Kiran Amegadjie

quad

LP

FP

DL Andrew Billings

groin

LP

LP

OL Nate Davis

groin

LP

LP

RB Travis Homer

finger

--

LP

WR Rome Odunze

knee

LP

LP

DL Montez Sweat

elbow

LP

LP

DL DeMarcus Walker

foot

LP

LP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Indianapolis Colts

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

K Matt Gay

quad

DNP

DE Laiatu Latu

hip

DNP

S Julian Blackmon

shoulder

FP

WR Josh Downs

ankle

FP

CB Kenny Moore II

thumb

FP

S Rodney Thomas

shoulder

FP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Colts, Week 3 injury report: Thursday