The Chicago Bears (1-1) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts (0-2), which featured a long list of notable names.

The Bears had three players who didn't practice Wednesday due to injury, including receiver Keenan Allen (heel), fullback Khari Blasingame and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin). The good news is left guard Teven Jenkins, who missed Wednesday's practice with a thigh injury, returned to practice in limited fashion.

Elsewhere, there were seven others who were limited, including defensive tackle Andrew Billings (groin), right guard Nate Davis (groin), receiver Rome Odunze (knee) and defensive ends Montez Sweat (elbow) and DeMarcus Walker (foot).

Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Colts after Thursday's practice:

Chicago Bears

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Keenan Allen heel DNP DNP FB Khari Blasingame hand/knee DNP DNP OL Teven Jenkins thigh DNP LP TE Marcedes Lewis vet rest -- DNP DL Zacch Pickens groin DNP DNP OL Kiran Amegadjie quad LP FP DL Andrew Billings groin LP LP OL Nate Davis groin LP LP RB Travis Homer finger -- LP WR Rome Odunze knee LP LP DL Montez Sweat elbow LP LP DL DeMarcus Walker foot LP LP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Indianapolis Colts

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status K Matt Gay quad DNP DE Laiatu Latu hip DNP S Julian Blackmon shoulder FP WR Josh Downs ankle FP CB Kenny Moore II thumb FP S Rodney Thomas shoulder FP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Colts, Week 3 injury report: Thursday