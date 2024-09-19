Bears vs. Colts, Week 3 injury report: Thursday
The Chicago Bears (1-1) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts (0-2), which featured a long list of notable names.
The Bears had three players who didn't practice Wednesday due to injury, including receiver Keenan Allen (heel), fullback Khari Blasingame and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin). The good news is left guard Teven Jenkins, who missed Wednesday's practice with a thigh injury, returned to practice in limited fashion.
Elsewhere, there were seven others who were limited, including defensive tackle Andrew Billings (groin), right guard Nate Davis (groin), receiver Rome Odunze (knee) and defensive ends Montez Sweat (elbow) and DeMarcus Walker (foot).
Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Colts after Thursday's practice:
Chicago Bears
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
WR Keenan Allen
heel
DNP
DNP
FB Khari Blasingame
hand/knee
DNP
DNP
OL Teven Jenkins
thigh
DNP
LP
vet rest
--
DNP
DL Zacch Pickens
groin
DNP
DNP
quad
LP
FP
DL Andrew Billings
groin
LP
LP
OL Nate Davis
groin
LP
LP
RB Travis Homer
finger
--
LP
WR Rome Odunze
knee
LP
LP
DL Montez Sweat
elbow
LP
LP
DL DeMarcus Walker
foot
LP
LP
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
Indianapolis Colts
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
K Matt Gay
quad
DNP
DE Laiatu Latu
hip
DNP
shoulder
FP
WR Josh Downs
ankle
FP
CB Kenny Moore II
thumb
FP
S Rodney Thomas
shoulder
FP
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Colts, Week 3 injury report: Thursday