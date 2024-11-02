The Chicago Bears (4-3) will face the Arizona Cardinals (4-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to bounce back after a gut-wrenching Week 8 loss -- and record their first road win of the season.

Chicago is coming off a brutal 18-15 loss to the Washington Commanders, where a last-second Hail Mary spoiled the Bears' late comeback bid. Rookie Caleb Williams had the worst game of his young career, but he still led a late comeback to give Chicago the lead with less than a minute remaining. The defense, down two starters in the secondary, held the No. 1 scoring offense to just 12 points (and zero touchdowns) before that improbable Hail Mary to end the game.

Let's see if the Bears will be on in your part of the country.

If you live in the blue area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Cardinals locally at 3:05 p.m. CT on CBS (via 506sports.com).

NFL Week 9 TV Map: CBS single

Most of the country will get the Broncos-Ravens game (red). The rest of the country will get Dolphins-Bills (green) Chargers-Browns (orange) and Saints-Panthers (teal) as part of CBS's early slate of games. In the late slate, it will be Bears-Cardinals (blue) and Jaguars-Eagles (yellow).

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be on the Bears-Cardinals call for CBS.

The Bears and Cardinals kick things off Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT on CBS.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Cardinals: TV broadcast map for Week 9