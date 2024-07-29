Bears training camp 2024: Studs and duds from first full week

The Chicago Bears are in the thick of training camp practices as they inch closer and closer to the start of the 2024 season. Every rep counts for this team as they look to install a brand new offense with new playmakers, including rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

On defense, the Bears are building off a successful 2023 season with many of the same starters in place. They will look to solidify themselves as a top defense, while role players on both sides try and make an impact to secure a roster spot when the preseason wraps up.

Eight practices have now come and gone, which means the Bears have completed more than a full week of drills on the field. Some players have made the most of their opportunities, while others have been somewhat invisible. Here are our studs and duds up to this point in camp.

Stud: WR Tyler Scott

Jul 27, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott (10) signs autographs during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Who would have thought that out of all the Bears wide receivers to make an impact during the first week in camp, it would be Tyler Scott? Veterans such as DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, along with rookie Rome Odunze, make up a formidable trio that would rival any team's weapons. But it's been Scott, the team's WR4, who has been establishing a strong connection with Williams.

Scott has shown up numerous times, whether it was his deep ball catch over Kyler Gordon or taking advantage of blown coverage by Tyrique Stevenson. He's taking advantage of the opportunities given and has arguably had the best start to camp of any skill player. We know what Moore and Allen can do, and Odunze has made his fair share of plays too. Scott, though, was viewed as an afterthought by many outside the building. Week 1 shows that isn't the case inside the building one bit.

Dud: G Nate Davis

The Bears have only completed seven training camp practices, and Nate Davis' availability is already being called into question. The starting right guard had to leave team drills on Saturday and is now considered day-to-day with a strain, according to head coach Matt Eberflus.

Davis has had a history of missing practices, whether it's been organized team activities (OTAs), minicamp, or training camp. He wasn't a full-go in June and now has more issues he's working through in July. It's clear patience is wearing thin with Eberflus after his most recent comments, though. Davis needs to stack together practices to not only show he's capable of performing as a starting offensive lineman, but that he's capable of performing at all.

Stud: DT Gervon Dexter

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 31: Gervon Dexter Sr. #99 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field on December 31, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Gervon Dexter's body transformation has been one of the highlights of training camp up to this point, and for good reason. The second-year defensive tackle is looking to get quicker and faster to become the team's three-technique. Dexter showcased that quickness on a few occasions, particularly during Friday's session when he burst through the line almost immediately to blow up a play.

Judging linemen is difficult in training camp, but it's even more difficult considering the Bears have practiced in pads just twice up to this point. Regardless, it's clear that Dexter is off to a phenomenal start, and it's a good thing, too. He's being counted on to help take this defense to the next level in 2024.

Dud: CB Kyler Gordon

Just like Davis, availability has been a concern for Kyler Gordon. Especially during training camp. Gordon is the lone starter who has missed extended days in camp with what Eberflus is calling "tightness." Though the head coach isn't too worried about the issue, Gordon has now missed four practices in a row.

Injuries have persisted throughout Gordon's career, both during the season and training camp. He missed numerous practices his rookie year during camp and went on injured reserve early in the regular season last year after breaking his hand. Gordon has shown flashes during his young career and can become one of the best secondaries in the NFL. A strong and healthy start will go a long way in doing that, and the first step is getting him back on the field.

Stud: WR Keenan Allen

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Keenan Allen #13 of the Chicago Bears looks on during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall on June 04, 2024 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

There were zero questions about Allen's abilities coming into training camp, but even with the lofty expectations placed upon him, the veteran receiver has met and exceeded expectations up to this point. Allen has made a few incredible plays throughout camp, both designed and off script. His sideline grab from Williams was evidence of that, as Williams sprinted left and delivered a dart to the 32-year-old receiver.

Allen seems to have a few big plays in camp every day, but it's his willingness to teach and mentor that has him standing out as well. He and Moore seemed to have developed a good bond together, and he's been able to bring players like Scott and Odunze along as well. It's still unknown if Allen will be a Bear after this season, but his impact will last far longer than that. You can already see that in camp.

Stud: DE Montez Sweat

Jun 5, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) looks on during the team's minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There isn't any question that the best and most consistent player on the defense right now is Montez Sweat. The Pro Bowl defensive end has gotten the best of the Bears tackles, both in and out of pads, and even got after Williams unintentionally. On Thursday, Sweat got around the line and stripped Williams, which he knew not to do. On Saturday, something similar happened that caused him to get thrown out of the drill by Eberflus.

On Monday, Sweat received the message loud and clear, but that didn't stop him from doing his job. Sweat continued to get after the offensive line and would have had a sack on Williams had he not let up during a drill. The 27-year-old already appears to be in midseason form, and he's making life difficult for Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones.

