One of the biggest mysteries for the Chicago Bears during this failed season has been the disappearance of tight end Cole Kmet and his lack of production in the offense.

Kmet exploded early in the season, with his biggest performance of the year coming in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he had five receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns in what was the team's last win to date in the 2024 season.

Since the Jaguars game, where he also won Special Teams Player of the Week after filling in as the long snapper, Kmet has been nearly non-existent in the Bears offense. Only in one game since has Kmet recorded at least five catches, when he had a seven-reception game in an overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. But there have been more games without Kmet's production than standout performances for the tight end this season.

In the time that has passed following his best game of the season against Jacksonville, Kmet has had seven games in which he has failed to record more than two catches, six of those games came with him receiving no more than two targets. Asked by reporters this week about the lack of targets and opportunities especially in the Week 17 loss to Seattle, where he was not targeted, Kmet seemed reserved to just accept it for what it is.

"It's just kind of part of the situation at this point," Kmet said.

A very disappointing season for Kmet sees him enter the regular season finale with 45 receptions, 471 receiving yards, and a total of four touchdowns. The 2024 season was quite a drop off from the previous two seasons in which Kmet recorded a combined 123 receptions for 1,263 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Going into the 2025 season, there should be an emphasis on getting their top tight end back into the mix as one of their top receiving targets.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears TE Cole Kmet discusses lack of targets in 2024