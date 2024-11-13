Bears roster moves: Chicago announces offensive line additions

The Chicago Bears made a slew of roster moves along the offensive line on Wednesday, which started with parting ways with guard Nate Davis after two seasons.

With Davis' release, the Bears signed offensive tackle Jake Curran to the active roster to fill his spot on the 53-man roster. Curhan has been elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster over the last couple of weeks amid injuries to tackles Braxton Jones, Darrell Wright and Kiran Amegadjie.

With Curhan being elevated to the 53-man roster, the Bears signed former third-round center Ricky Stromberg to the practice squad in his place. Stromberg, who was released by the Washington Commanders, visited Halas Hall as part of a Top 30 visit back during the 2023 NFL draft process.

There is good news along the offensive line as starting left tackle Jones and starting right tackle Wright, both nursing knee injuries, are expected back at practice on Wednesday. Unfortunately, starting left guard Teven Jenkins, who suffered an ankle injury, will not practice.

