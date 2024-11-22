Bears rookie Caleb Williams not shaken by rough patches

It's been a rough ride for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during his rookie season, where he's had both stretches of brilliance and tough outings through the first 10 games.

From a three-game winning streak to a four-game skid, Williams has had two offensive play callers in 10 games, a lackluster offensive line that's also battled injuries and he's adjusting to the pro game. Williams has shown flashes of brilliance with some impressive throws and unlocking his ability as a runner. But he's also been under constant duress and struggled with deep-ball accuracy.

Still, amid the struggles, Williams promises he won't let these tough times impact what he expects to be a prosperous career.

"There’s going to be rough times, rough patches over the long, healthy career that I hopefully have,” Williams said Wednesday. “And that’s not going to change my mindset, nor is it going to change it now. Being able to be consistent throughout the weeks of practice, film and all of the above, I think it leads to a consistent path. I just have to stay on that path and keep going."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 17: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after his team's rushing touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on November 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Time is a flat circle with the Bears, and it appears we're headed toward another regime change with a head coach being fired after a quarterback's rookie season. Matt Eberflus has been on the hot seat since his team's demoralizing Hail Mary loss, and Chicago is primed to bring in an offensive-minded head coach to help further develop Williams after this season.

Williams, selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, hasn't played like the best quarterback in this draft class. But there's no denying his future might just be the brightest of them all, especially if the Bears can get the next likely coaching hire right.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears rookie Caleb Williams not shaken by rough patches