Bears rookie Caleb Williams keeps a souvenir in new ‘Hard Knocks’ clip

"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" is back for its third episode tonight -- and the hope is it's actually released on time on Max, unlike last week that left fans infuriated over a 90-minute delay.

While we wait for Episode 3, NFL Films released a sneak peek from tonight's episode, which features rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in his debut at Soldier Field. And, as we know, the No. 1 overall pick put on quite the show for the home crowd in the final minutes of the first half.

The new clip features Williams' improbable seven-yard touchdown scramble, where he eluded defenders with his eyes downfield and wound up following left guard Teven Jenkins into the end zone untouched for the score. After the touchdown -- Williams' first as a Bear -- he refused to give up the ball, instead holding it tight for safe keeping.

"First one baby," Williams said. "First one in the home."

.@CALEBcsw wasn't letting go of that ball after scoring his first touchdown 💙



New episode of #HardKnocks with the @ChicagoBears airs tonight at 9pm ET on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/2iNYgyH8On — NFL (@NFL) August 20, 2024

The third episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" premieres tonight at 8 p.m. CT on HBO and streaming on Max.

