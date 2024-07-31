How Bears rookie Caleb Williams demonstrated leadership in small but meaningful way

The Chicago Bears knew, at a minimum, that they were getting a good person when they selected Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The hope is Williams develops into a franchise quarterback for the Bears. But being a good human is a good start.

Safety Kevin Byard appeared on 670 the Score, where he told a story about Williams that exemplified who he is as a leader already at this point of his young NFL career. Byard said Williams gathered his Bears teammates last night and asked them to be better about cleaning up after themselves in the locker room. He believed that they were leaving behind too many bottles and towels for custodians and staffers to clean.

"Little things like that make the guy special," Byard said.

Caleb Williams asked his Bears teammates to clean up after themselves better in the locker room because he thought they were leaving too many bottles and towels for custodians and staffers to pick up, Kevin Byard says.



The fact that Williams is thinking about those who help make the life of a player easier shows just how compassionate he is. For being a rookie right out of college, he is mature beyond his years.

If Williams goes on to become an outstanding player in the NFL, and keeps this good attitude, he will be one of the most popular players in the league. Everybody likes to root for a person who demonstrates the “world-class human” mentality, and Williams has that.

