Bears request to interview Drew Petzing for head coach

The Chicago Bears have started their search for a new head coach, where they've already requested interviews with some prominent candidates, including Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who's considered the favorite. But there's another offensive mind they've got their eyes on.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bears have requested to interview Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who was described as a "rising, impressive coach."

The Bears faced Petzing and his Cardinals offense earlier this season, where Arizona rushed for 213 yards (the most allowed by Chicago in 2024) in a 29-9 victory. In 2024, Arizona's offense averaged 23.5 points per game (12th in NFL), 358.2 yards per game (11th), 144.2 rushing yards (7th) and 5.9 yards per play (7th).

Petzing started as an assistant wide receivers coach with the Minnesota Vikings (2016-17) and assistant quarterbacks coach (2018) before being promoted to wide receivers coach in 2019. Petzing then joined the Cleveland Browns as a tight ends coach (2020-21) and quarterbacks coach (2022) before landing the offensive coordinator job with the Cardinals in 2023.

The Bears have now requested interviews with four assistant coaches: Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Petzing. General manager Ryan Poles also confirmed Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown will get a formal interview for the permanent role.

