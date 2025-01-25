Bears request to interview David Shaw for offensive coordinator

New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is hard at work assembling his coaching staff, and it might include a familiar face.

According to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, the Bears have requested to interview David Shaw for their offensive coordinator job. Shaw previously interviewed for the team's head coaching vacancy before Johnson was hired.

Shaw currently serves as the senior personnel executive for the Denver Broncos, but he was the head coach at Stanford from 2011-22, where he had a record of 96-54 and eight straight bowl appearances (2011-18). Shaw coached the likes of quarterback Andrew Luck, running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end Zack Ertz and tackle Andrus Peat.

Before joining Stanford, Shaw served in multiple assistant roles at the NFL levels, including as quarterbacks and wide receivers coach with the Baltimore Ravens (2002-05), quarterbacks coach with the Oakland Raiders (2001) and offensive quality control coach with the Raiders (1998-2000) and Philadelphia Eagles (1997).

During his introductory press conference, Johnson explained exactly what he's looking for in his offensive coordinator.

“It's going to be critical for me to find somebody that can organize and structure and set the table particularly early in the week. I've been around a number of guys that have called plays in the past, and I've seen the potential pitfalls that could arise as you're coaching the entire football team and you can't get to watching as much tape early in the week as you possibly could. The offensive coordinator position is going to have to be somebody that not only I trust, but will be extremely detail oriented, organized and structured to set the table. Also willing to work late nights."

So far, the Bears have requested to or have interviewed the following: Denver Broncos tight ends coach Declan Doyle and Tennessee Titans quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree.

Here's a look at Johnson's coaching staff so far (unofficial): Quarterbacks coach: J.T. Barrett; wide receivers coach: Antwaan Randle El; defensive passing game coordinator: Al Harris.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears request to interview David Shaw for offensive coordinator