Bears RB D'Andre Swift acknowledged he heard the criticism this season

Through the first three weeks of the season, there wasn't a player on the Chicago Bears who was more criticized than running back D'Andre Swift. The Bears inked Swift to a three-year deal worth $24 million in free agency in hopes of solving their woes at the position. Instead, Swift got off to a putrid start, averaging just 1.8 yards per carry and looking like a shell of himself after his Pro Bowl season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It wasn't all his fault, but fans took to social media to complain about the veteran running back, and he quickly became the top player target for vitriol. Not surprisingly, Swift saw the outrage taking place online.

Swift appeared on Good Morning Football on Friday morning and was asked by Kyle Brandt if he was aware of the criticism taking place online. Swift didn't mince words. "I'd be lying if I told you I didn't hear or see anything. I have a phone, so it's kind of hard not to see anything or hear anything," Swift said. "But I just go to work every single day with a mentality of getting better. It ain't going to rain forever; that's kind of my mentality. Just keep going to work every single day; find ways to get better. That's all I can do."

“I have a phone.” @gmfb pic.twitter.com/KdtqoTrkAe — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 4, 2024

Maybe it was just a coincidence with the offense continuing to progress, but Swift really popped off in Week 4 after hearing all of the criticism. He totaled 93 rushing yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and added seven catches for 72 yards in the 24-18 win, showing the type of playmaking that made him one of the first free agents to sign in the spring.

Swift was a big reason for the victory last Sunday. He had key first down pickups, both on the ground and through the air, and ran with a purpose that we had not seen this season. "It definitely felt good to be able to contribute for the team," he said. Hopefully this is a jumping-off point for him and the offense. Let's just hope it doesn't need to get to a point where everyone is piling on him via social media for Swift to break out.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears RB D'Andre Swift acknowledged he heard the criticism