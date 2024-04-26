Bears QB Caleb Williams broke Fanatics record for draft night jersey sales

The Chicago Bears kicked off the Caleb Williams era last night after selecting the star quarterback with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

It’s a move that was anticipated for weeks, especially after the team traded away Justin Fields to clear the way for Williams. And it’s safe to say Bears fans were beyond thrilled last night, as evidenced by an insane record that was broken.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Williams broke the Fanatics record for draft night merchandise sales for any draft pick in any sport. He beat the previous record set by Caitlin Clark last week.

Chicago’s No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams broke the Fanatics record for draft night merchandise sales for any draft pick in any sport, beating the previous record set last week by Caitlin Clark. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2024

Shortly after Williams was announced as the first overall pick, the Bears announced his jersey number. Williams will wear No. 18, which was his high school number. No. 13 will likely be worn by new wide receiver Keenan Allen, who Chicago traded for last month.

Expectations are high for Williams, even in Year 1. The Bears have done everything to make this an ideal landing spot for Williams: he’s got an arsenal of weapons (including Allen, DJ Moore and Cole Kmet), an improved offensive line, a potential top-five defense and new QB-friendly offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron.

