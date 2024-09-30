Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers from Week 4 win vs. Rams

The Chicago Bears (2-2) defeated the Los Angeles Rams (1-3), 24-18, in an encouraging contest in Week 4. The defense and special teams continued to do their part in the win. Only this time, the offense rose to the occasion with three touchdown drives that showed they're finally starting to find their identity with the run game.

Pro Football Focus has handed out player grades for those who took a snap in Chicago’s win against Los Angeles, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side, as well as some other notable performers.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense. Here’s a look:

Top 3 offense

RB D'Andre Swift - 70.8

WR DJ Moore - 67.5

RB Roschon Johnson - 67.4

Swift led the way for Bears offensive players, which makes sense considering his dominant outing against the Rams. He led the team in rushing (93 yards) and receiving (72 yards) and scored his first touchdown, a 36-yard rushing score. Swift earned high marks in passing (77.6), pass blocking (74.1) and rushing (66.7). Moore finally got on the same page with Caleb Williams after some miscommunication, which included what could've been a touchdown near the end of the first half. Moore, who had three catches for 22 yards on six targets, was solid in the pass game (64.6) but really shined as a run blocker (78.4). Meanwhile, Johnson didn't get the extended look we were promised, but he made the most of his 22 reps and seven carries. He had seven carries for 26 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown in the first half. Johnson found success in the run game (70.0) and pass game (66.4), but he was marked down in pass blocking (4.2).

Bottom 3 offense

LG Teven Jenkins - 42.9

WR Rome Odunze - 49.6

C Coleman Shelton - 50.0

RG Nate Davis - 50.0

Three of the lowest-graded offensive players were all offensive linemen -- shocker, I know. Jenkins, who played just 11 snaps before exiting with a ribs injury, has been a huge disappointment this season. He struggled in run blocking (48.7) but was atrocious in pass protection (26.6). Davis, who didn't start for the second straight game, was forced into the lineup with Jenkins' exit. And while he was solid in pass protection (80.5), he struggled in run blocking (42.0). Meanwhile, Shelton's struggles continued at center. He was marked down both in pass protection (45.7) and run blocking (50.4). After his best game, Odunze found himself among the lowest-graded players. He had just one catch for 10 yards on three targets. He was marked down in passing (53.0) and run blocking (36.1).

Top 3 defense

DE Montez Sweat - 76.1

LB T.J. Edwards - 75.0

S Jaquan Brisker - 71.4

Sweat was the highest-graded defender for the Bears after another impressive outing. He totaled with two tackles, including one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and one QB hit. That sack was a strip-sack on Matthew Stafford, which gave Chicago the ball on LA's 16-yard line. Sweat earned high marks in pass rush (73.4), tackling (71.7) and run defense (64.6). Edwards had nine tackles, including one for a loss, which was the second most on the team. He earned solid marks across the board in tackling (82.1), run defense (73.7), pass rush (64.2) and coverage (66.2). Meanwhile, Brisker was arguably the best of the three against the Rams. He led the Bears with 12 tackles, including two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, one QB hit and the game-sealing interception -- and he should've had two picks. Brisker earned high marks across the board in tackling (85.9), run defense (73.7), pass rush (72.7) and coverage (65.5).

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) celebrates with defensive end Montez Sweat (98) after Brisker sacked Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Bottom 3 defense

LB Tremaine Edmunds - 29.8

DT Chris Williams - 31.1

DT Byron Cowart - 44.7

Edmunds, who had two tackles and one tackle for loss, was the lowest-graded defender in Week 4. He earned low marks across the board in run defense (32.6), tackling (32.9), coverage (44.4) and pass rush (49.8). While Gervon Dexter continues to thrive in his second season (more on that below), reserve defensive tackles Williams and Cowart struggled in their rotational roles. Williams, who had one tackle, earned a solid tackling grade (68.1) but was marked down in run defense (40.9) and pass rush (59.1). Meanwhile, Cowart, who didn't register a tackle, earned low marks in tackling (22.4), run defense (49.0) and pass rush (55.9).

Other notables

QB Caleb Williams - 63.0

LT Braxton Jones - 67.2

DT Gervon Dexter - 66.5

Williams had his best game of his young career, even if he didn't blow up the box score. He continued to show progress, operated efficiently, led the team on three touchdown drives and protected the football. Williams, who completed 74% of his passes and threw one touchdown, earned respectable marks in passing (62.4) and rushing (66.4) as the fifth-highest graded offensive player. Meanwhile, Jones as the fourth-highest graded player on offense and the highest-graded offensive lineman. He wasn't great in pass protection (52.4), but he was impressive in run blocking (84.6).

Dexter has been one of the most pleasant surprises through the first month of the season. The second-year pro has three sacks in four games, which is tied for first among defensive tackles. Dexter, who had two tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and two QB hits, earned impressive marks in tackling (69.0) and pass rush (64.2) while earning decent marks in coverage (61.8) and run defense (56.8).

