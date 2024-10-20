Bears Nate Davis, Khalil Herbert reportedly generating trade interest

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and it's a favorite time of year for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. Over the last two seasons, Poles has been active at the deadline, trading away and acquiring star talent.

With the team boasting a 4-2 record through six games this year, it's unlikely the Bears would become true sellers at the deadline. That doesn't mean they don't have pieces to sell, though.

On Saturday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport listed a number of players who, in his words, are "generating interest in trade discussions." Bears guard Nate Davis and running back Khalil Herbert were among the nine names he shared.

Rapoport didn't dive into specifics regarding either player, saying Davis could be a "key depth piece for a team in need" on the offensive line. Davis started the first two games this season before being replaced by Matt Pryor at right guard. This last week he was a healthy scratch, indicating just how far he has fallen down the depth chart.

Herbert's interest revolves around the injuries sustained at the running back position across the league. He got some run early in the season, scoring the team's first offensive touchdown of the year in Week 2. Since then, he has fallen down the depth chart behind D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, appearing only on special teams over the last three weeks.

It's unclear how serious any interest is for either player. Davis is carrying a $11.3 million cap hit to sit on the bench, and his time in Chicago hasn't exactly been sunshine and rainbows for a number of reasons. He has one more year left on his deal, though cutting him will save $9 million against the cap. It's hard to see a team mortgaging assets for him.

Herbert, however, could be a different story. He's a free agent at the end of the year and has shown good burst throughout his career. Though he's seemingly fallen out of favor with this new Bears offensive staff, he could be a spark for another team. It's already been rumored the Minnesota Vikings had an offer for his services earlier in the week.

A lot can happen between now and the November 5th trade deadline. We'll see if Davis, Herbert, or both players are shipped out before then.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears Nate Davis, Khalil Herbert reportedly generating trade interest