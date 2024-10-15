Bears make moves on the practice squad during bye week

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of an important bye week where several key contributors are busy resting up ahead of a pivotal Week 8 showdown against the Washington Commanders. But while the players are off, the organization is still making moves.

The Bears have signed long snapper Jake McQuaide to the practice squad. The move comes after Scott Daly suffered a knee injury in last Sunday's win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Daly isn't available next week, look for McQuaide to be elevated to the active roster for game day.

McQuaide has appeared in 190 games and went to two Pro Bowls in his 13-year career. He's played for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2011-20), Dallas Cowboys (2021-22) and Detroit Lions (2023).

Daly suffered a knee injury early in the first half of last Sunday's game, where he was replaced by tight end Cole Kmet, the team's emergency long snapper. With McQuaide on the roster, Kmet shouldn't have to worry about pulling double duty should Daly not be ready for Week 8.

Elsewhere, the Bears signed defensive lineman Jamree Kromah to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Travis Bell in a corresponding move.

