Defense single-handedly keeping the Chicago Bears in football games has been a staple of the franchise, and that virtue remains true in 2024.

The defense stifled what had been a promising Cincinnati Bengals drive by getting a timely interception off a ball that was popped up in the air by a blitzing cornerback Josh Blackwell, who's big hit caused quarterback Logan Woodside to throw an errant pass. The ball floated in the air and fell into the waiting hands of linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, who brought back the interception a few yards for good measure.

Can we get an Amen?! 🙌



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/fI60Acfobt — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 17, 2024

The Bears capitalized on the game's first turnover with a field goal on the following drive, putting Chicago ahead 3-0 at the start of the second quarter.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears LB Amen Ogbongbemiga easily intercepts pass vs. Bengals