Bears to interview Ron Rivera for head coach

The Chicago Bears are in the thick of their search for a new head coach, which has included a long list of candidates that include up-and-rising coordinators to college coaches to former head coaches. Now, it includes a former Bears player.

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Bears are set to interview former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera for their head coach job this weekend.

Rivera got his start with the Bears as a defensive quality control coach (1997-98) before serving as the linebackers coach with the Philadelphia Eagles (1999-03). He then got a job as the Bears defensive coordinator (2004-06). Rivera also spent time with the San Diego Chargers as linebackers coach (2007) before being promoted to defensive coordinator (2008-10). Rivera got his head coaching start with the Panthers, where he served from 2011-19 and accumulated a 79-67-1 record including leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles. He also was a two-time Coach of the Year (2013, 2015). Following his firing, Rivera served as the Commanders head coach from 2020-23, where he had a 26-40-1 record, including one playoff appearance. He took the 2024 season off.

Then there's the obvious Bears connection. Rivera played with Chicago on the legendary 1985 Bears team, where he won Super Bowl XX. Rivera also served as the Bears defensive coordinator during their Super Bowl run in 2006.

Rivera joins a list of candidates that includes Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. General manager Ryan Poles also confirmed Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown will get a formal interview for the permanent role.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears to interview Ron Rivera for head coach