The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their head coach search, which has included a wide net of candidates ranging from up-and-coming coordinators, former head coaches and college coaches.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy have emerged as the frontrunners for the job, but there could certainly a dark horse candidate in the mix. One who also could bring their offensive prowess to help develop quarterback Caleb Williams.

Pro Football Focus dubbed Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken the best fit for the Bears head coach job, and it's not hard to see why he'd be a good fit in Chicago.

Caleb Williams needs to play better within structure. Todd Monken has spent the past two years developing that exact skill with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. Jackson is now one of the best pocket passers in the league. Of course, Monken also understands the value of running the football and playing stout defense. Perhaps he looks toward former opponents like ex-Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo or current Michigan play caller Wink Martindale to assist on that side of the ball.

Monken, 58, hails from the Chicagoland area and boasts over 30 years of experience at the NFL and collegiate levels. Monken has served as offensive coordinator with four different teams -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18), Cleveland Browns (2019), Georgia Bulldogs (2020-22) and now Ravens (2023-present) -- where he's perfected his craft. He also served as head coach for Southern Miss (2013-15), so there's head coaching experience (even if only at the collegiate level).

But it's Monken's work with MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who's on track to repeat as MVP this year, that makes him an intriguing candidate for Chicago's head coach job as developing Williams is paramount.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears head coach search: Todd Monken dubbed best fit